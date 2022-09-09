iPhone 14 Pro colors: Which should you buy?
Four colors, four choices. Which color suits you best?
Apple’s brand new iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max come in four sleek colors, with each of them being beautiful in their own right. You have Space Black, silver, gold, and Deep Purple to choose from. There’s an iPhone 14 Pro color for everyone. Here’s a bit about each color to help you make an informed decision.
Four subtle and sleek colors for everyone
Purple rain
If you want to get the newest exclusive color because you like to show off that you have the latest and greatest, Deep Purple is the way to go. This is a rich purple shade that is both fun and subtle, depending on the lighting. And if purple is your favorite color, it’s a no-brainer.
Black like space
When you want a color that just goes with everything, it’s hard to beat black. Or in this case, Space Black, which is more like a dark gray. It’s a neutral color that never goes out of style. Keep in mind that this is a little more dark gray compared to previous "black" versions.
Sleek silver
Silver is a great option for those who want something neutral but prefer something brighter and not so dark. Like black, white and silver can be paired up with pretty much anything. And if you have a clear case with a design, it shows up better on white/silver.
I love goooooold
Those who want something elegant and classy, well, you can’t beat gold. Apple’s gold color is not outlandish — it’s subtle, and looks great. Whether you’re going in for a business meeting or a fancy night on the town, a gold iPhone 14 Pro would instantly dress you up.
Find your iPhone 14 Pro color
Though Apple always goes with more muted colors for the Pro lineup, the iPhone 14 Pro is looking to be the greatest iPhone so far with the lineup of Space Black, silver, gold, and Deep Purple. Though it has one less color than the regular iPhone 14, there is still a color that suits everyone.
If you’re like me and need the newest color to show off that you have the latest phone, or just like something different, or perhaps purple is your favorite color, then go with Deep Purple. Those who want a neutral option should go with Space Black if you like darker tones or silver for something brighter. And if you like to get fancy, go gold.
Also take into consideration the kind of iPhone 14 Pro case that you will be going with, if any. Especially if you are thinking about a clear case with a particular design on it, those would look best on light-colored iPhones like the silver or gold. That’s not to say that they won’t go with Space Black or Deep Purple, but it may be harder to see. But you can always color-coordinate your case to go with your chosen color too!
