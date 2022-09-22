iPhone 14 Review: A great phone that's hard to recommend

Limited upgrades make the iPhone 14 a tough sell when it comes to upgrading, and the device is largely overshadowed by the iPhone 14 Pro.

It’s hard to deny that 2022 is the year of the iPhone 14 Pro. With a new processor, design, and massive camera upgrades all reserved for Apple’s premium iPhone, the iPhone 14 feels like a bit of an afterthought. That’s a real shame when you also consider how incremental the iPhone 13 already was over the iPhone 12.

Make no mistake, the iPhone 14 really is one of the best iPhones the company has ever created. But it improves on the iPhone 13 in only a couple of key areas, which means Apple is relying heavily on small changes to convince people to upgrade.

Perhaps even more so than last year, the new iPhone 14 is truly an S-type stop-gap upgrade on the iPhone 13, which was arguably an S upgrade on the iPhone 12. Yet these were both fantastic devices, so there’s still a lot to like. But convincing anyone who has bought an iPhone in the last couple of years to upgrade is going to be a tough sell. That said, if you’re not an iPhone user and thinking about making the leap, iPhone 14 is the best phone you can buy without breaking the bank for the iPhone 14 Pro. With a focus on what’s different, here’s our comprehensive look at whether the iPhone 14 is worth your hard-earned cash.

iPhone 14: Price and availability

(Image credit: iMore / Stephen Warwick)

In the U.S. Apple has not changed the price of its “entry-level” flagship iPhone from last year. However, the entry-level model is now the iPhone 14, not the mini. This means prices start at $799, or $899 for the iPhone 14 Plus.

Storage iPhone 14 iPhone 14 Plus 128GB $799 $899 256GB $899 $999 512GB $1,099 $1,199

Be warned, while the iPhone 14 remains the same price in the U.S., there is a very good chance that if you live elsewhere the price may have changed. Prices in the UK, for example, are higher than last year and may push more users towards carrier plans as opposed to buying the phone outright. The iPhone 14 can be purchased from Apple.com or any Apple store, as well as premium resellers and carriers.

(Image credit: iMore / Stephen Warwick)

iPhone 14: Hardware and design

(Image credit: iMore / Stephen Warwick)

Category iPhone 14 Operating System iOS 16 Display 6.1 inches, 2532x1170 (460 ppi) resolution, Super Retina XDR OLED display (iPhone 14) | 6.7 inches, 2778x1284 (458 ppi) resolution, Super Retina XDR OLED display (iPhone 14 Plus) Processor Apple A15 Bionic Storage 128 | 256 | 512GB Rear Camera 12MP, 26mm ƒ/1.5, 1.9μm (wide) | 12MP, ƒ/2.4, 1.0μm (ultra-wide) Front Camera 12MP, ƒ/1.9, Autofocus Battery 3,279 mAh (iPhone 14) | 4,325 mAh (iPhone 14 Plus) Charging Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W | MagSafe Wireless charging up to 15W | Fast wired charging over Lightning with 20W power adapter Water Resistance IP68 Dimensions 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.80mm, 172g (iPhone 14) | 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.80mm, 203g (iPhone 14 Plus) Colors Starlight | Midnight | Blue | Purple | (PRODUCT)Red

I could really have copied the section from our iPhone 13 review into here. The iPhone 14 looks identical to the previous model in terms of chassis. It sports the same squared edges, aerospace-grade aluminum casing, and Ceramic Shield Glass, which Apple says is the toughest of any smartphone. Like all iPhones in recent years, this tougher glass can scratch more easily than some, but the trade-off is it’s much harder to break. Likewise, Apple’s glass back is nice and tough, and the whole outfit comes with up to 6 meters of water resistance for 30 minutes and protection against all the spills life has to offer.

This back glass is also separate from the main housing for the first time, making it much easier to repair internal components from the back of the phone, rather than the front. Replacing the glass itself is also cheaper for out-of-warranty repairs. This is a welcome, if rare, step towards more repairable devices from Apple and should be commended.

The iPhone 14 has had a fresh lick of paint and comes in midnight, blue, starlight, purple, and (PRODUCT)RED. Green is gone, the Blue is much lighter this year, and in press photos Apple’s (PRODUCT)RED option also looks to have changed to a more vibrant red. As always, if you aren’t sure which color is right for you, it’s worth dropping by a store to see them in person if you can.

If I had one complaint about the iPhone’s design, it would be the glossy back, which feels rather less premium than the frosted back of the iPhone 13 and 14 Pro, and is a nightmare for fingerprints. While you probably keep your iPhone in a case, there is a noticeable difference in the quality and finish of the iPhone 14 over its Pro counterpart, and you’re going to spend a lot of time cleaning it.

(Image credit: iMore / Stephen Warwick)

The biggest design change is the new Plus model. Apple has dropped the mini iPhone in favor of a large 6.7-inch display called the iPhone 14 Plus. This is the same size as the iPhone 14 Pro Max and promises vast screen real estate and enviable battery life. Whether the iPhone 14 Plus is popular, only time will tell. Initial reports suggest that demand may be just as weak for the Plus as it was for the mini in previous years. If battery life or a larger screen is essential, however, that is definitely the option to choose, and one of the few reasons why you might choose this year’s model over an iPhone 12 or iPhone 13.

Not pictured here is the lack of a SIM tray that comes with all of Apple’s iPhone 14 models this year. If you live in the U.S., it’s eSIM or bust from here on out. As a UK user, this change doesn’t affect me at all, but if you’re someone who likes to use multiple SIM cards or multiple devices for travel or otherwise, then you might find yourself reconsidering the iPhone 14 lineup altogether. That being said, Apple is going to keep moving in this direction, whether you like it or not.

Under the hood, Apple has made improvements to the iPhone’s internal design to improve thermal performance and heat dissipation, which should hopefully reduce overheating when charging and under heavy loads such as gaming, improving the responsiveness of the tweaked A15 chip.

There’s also 6GB of RAM instead of 4GB, which again will improve multitasking headroom if you’re someone who likes to run lots of apps.

(Image credit: iMore / Stephen Warwick)

The iPhone 14 sports the same A15 chip as the iPhone 13 Pro. That means it comes with one more GPU core than the A15 of the iPhone 13 which will improve performance when it comes to gaming and dealing with larger video files. For many, the lack of A16 and a new processor might be disappointing, but the A15 is already so far ahead of the class that it really isn’t much you’re missing out on. The processor of the iPhone hasn’t been a limiting factor in performance for several years, so don’t be put off by what’s on paper, or indeed the benchmarks we’ll get to below. Apple says the extra GPU core is worth an 18 percent performance boost.

iPhone 14 features new custom antennas that can connect your phone directly to a satellite for use in case of emergency. The spicy new internals power a new feature called Emergency SOS via satellite which is set to debut in November. Surprisingly, this rather important life-saving feature will be subscription-based and comes free for two years with the purchase of an iPhone 14. This is a U.S.-only feature at the time of writing and hasn’t been released yet, so you won’t find any tests of it online. To overcome the quirks of satellite connection, users will be guided with prompts to answer quick questions about the situation they’re in need of rescue from to minimize back-and-forth messages over the incredibly limited bandwidth, and a fun mini-game-esque interface keeps users pointing their phone in the right direction so they don’t lose connection. If you like to take your iPhone into the wilderness or rely on it for connectivity wherever you go, Emergency SOS could be a feature you’ve been waiting for.

(Image credit: iMore / Stephen Warwick)

iPhone 14 also features new internal parts for detecting crashes. It has a new dual-core accelerometer that can detect crashes of up to 256 g’s, as well as a new high-dynamic-range gyroscope that can detect movements associated with crashes such as side impacts, front and rear impacts, and rollovers. Apple says it has used 1 million hours of real-world data to develop algorithms that work with all of the most popular types of cars including SUVs and sedans. Thankfully, we had no cause to test this feature, but this is another excellent safety addition (provided it works as described) and one of iPhone 14’s few standout features.

The iPhone 14 retains the same Super Retina XDR display as the iPhone 13 with up to 1200 nits of HDR brightness, great pixel density, incredible colors and blacks, and support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG, as well as True Tone technology for adjusting white balance. It’s still a good-looking display, but it hasn’t been upgraded over the previous years. Sadly, that means a return of the 60Hz display, which is a huge let down in my opinion. I’ve been spoiled by the 120Hz display of the iPhone 13 Pro and my iPad Pro, so putting the iPhone 14 through its paces has felt like a real step back in time. There are a swathe of Android devices in the same price bracket and cheaper that offer more Hertz for your money. Apple also offers more Hertz for more money, and the 120Hz ProMotion display in the iPhone 13 Pro and 14 Pro is one of several reasons I would probably tell you to make the stretch and buy a Pro iPhone if you can afford it. If you’ve only ever known 60Hz iPhone displays, you won’t notice this point, and I can see that leaving out LTPO and the 120Hz display is a big cost saver. But a 60Hz iPhone in 2022 is super disappointing when rivals like the Pixel 6 Pro, Galaxy S22+, and OP10 all offer 120Hz displays.

iPhone 14 also features exactly the same 5G and cellular capabilities as the previous generation iPhone, Emergency SOS via satellite notwithstanding. Other returning features include MagSafe charging and the range of accessories to go with it.

iPhone 14: Software and performance

(Image credit: iMore / Stephen Warwick)

The performance of the iPhone 14, like its predecessor, continues to be largely impressive. The upgraded A15 chip remains leaps ahead of the competition, and using the iPhone 14 is an absolute breeze with fluid multitasking capabilities and gaming performance. In our testing, the new iPhone 14 offered slightly improved single-core benchmarks over iPhone 14, and a lower score than iPhone 13 in the multi-core test. As in previous years, the iPhone has never been about benchmarks, and nobody uses their phone to do benchmarking. It’s just a number for reference. iPhone 14 remains one of the most processor-capable smartphones money can buy. Where you’ll really notice this performance is in intensive actions like photo image processing with the new Photonic Engine and cool iOS 16 features like Live Text.

As you probably know, the iPhone 14 runs Apple’s latest mobile software, and you can read more about our full thoughts on this in our iOS 16 review. Importantly, there are no iOS 16 features available on iPhone 14 that are exclusive, which means staying on iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 won’t see you miss out on anything that new device users will. The only notable exclusive features this year are the new Dynamic Island and the Lock Screen powered by the Always-On display of the iPhone 14 Pro. Yet another reason why I’ll be recommending that phone over this one at the end of the review.

(Image credit: iMore / Stephen Warwick)

iPhone 14: Battery

(Image credit: iMore / Stephen Warwick)

The iPhone 14 comes with improved battery life over the iPhone 13 and prior models. Gains are marginal, but the company says you’re good for 20 hours of video playback compared to 19 in previous models. As noted, the iPhone 14 Plus has a massive 4,325 mAh battery good for 26 hours of video playback, so if battery life is key for you, the iPhone 14 Plus is definitely worth considering. Both also support fast charging so you can get 50% battery in around 30 minutes of charging with a 20W adapter that doesn’t come with the phone. You’ll also still get the same USB-C to Lightning cable. Rumors indicate Apple is reserving USB-C for the iPhone 15 next year, and it seems a shame we’ve had to wait so long for this. Owning a Lightning iPhone alongside multiple USB-C Apple devices continues to be a massive pain.

Overall, the battery on the iPhone 14 continues to be really good, as it has done in previous years. Between all-day battery life and fast charging it’s definitely not a limiting factor, and Apple has done well to make improvements to battery life while improving the camera and upping the processor.

iPhone 14: Cameras

(Image credit: iMore / Stephen Warwick)

The camera is one of the only places where the iPhone 14 shines over its immediate predecessors, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13. We’ll start with a brief technical rundown of what you can expect on paper, and then fire out some test shots.

The iPhone 14 has a new main camera with a larger sensor and bigger pixels. It also has a new True Tone Flash. That means better lighting in all your photos, especially low-light shots. The Photonic Engine, exclusive to iPhone 14 and 14 Pro, delivers 2.5x low-light gains according to Apple, and 2x in the Ultra Wide camera, which hasn’t been upgraded.

The front-facing camera now supports autofocus, which should up your selfie game, especially for group shots. The aperture is also faster for better low light focus and lighting performance, again helped by the Photonic Engine.

Briefly, the Photonic Engine applies Apple’s Deep Fusion process earlier in the image processing chain to bring out more detail in photos, and better and brighter colors.

Another upgrade this year is video, with an all-new action mode for super smooth video and cinematic video now in 4K 30 FPS, a big jump over 1080p from last year.

As for a direct comparison with iPhone 13, look out for a standalone article on iMore in the near future.

(Image credit: iMore / Stephen Warwick)

The iPhone 14 handles color in strong lighting really well.

(Image credit: iMore / Stephen Warwick)

(Image credit: iMore / Stephen Warwick)

Portrait modes does well with solid subjects like this rock, but struggles with "softer" edges like hair.

(Image credit: iMore / Stephen Warwick)

iPhone 14: Competition

(Image credit: iMore / Stephen Warwick)

The iPhone 14 competes in a strange league, largely, like other devices, because of the age-old Android vs iOS divide that defines smartphone usage. If you’re heavily or even slightly invested in Apple’s ecosystem, you’ll probably want to remain in the fold, if you’re an Android user, you’ll probably need a very good reason to switch.

For the former group, Apple’s iPhone 14 competes against other iPhones, namely the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and SE. As noted at the outset, the iPhone 14 Pro is a massive upgrade this year, and this is perhaps the most noticeable gulf in class between Apple’s Pro and non-pro iPhones ever. With its 48MP camera, A16 processor, Always-On Display, Dynamic Island, and 120Hz refresh rate, the iPhone 14 Pro outshines the iPhone 14, arguably by more than the $200 price gap would indicate. Having used both side-by-side since launch I can confidently say that the iPhone 14 Pro is miles ahead of the regular model, and certainly worth considering over the 14.

If you’re in the market for an iPhone, I would heartily recommend, and even urge users to choose the iPhone 14 Pro over the regular iPhone 14 if they can afford it. If you’re in the market for an iPhone and cost is a big factor in your purchase, then you can save even more money looking to the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12, which are going to be indistinguishable from the iPhone 14 for all but the most power-hungry users who are probably better off going for the Pro anyway.

Our friends at Android Central reliably inform me that the Google Pixel 6 Pro (opens in new tab) is the cream of the crop when it comes to an iPhone 14 rival. On paper, that phone looks vastly more appealing thanks to its 48MP telephoto lens and 50MP wide camera. It also offers better battery life and a 6.7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and much higher ppi. (512 vs 458/460). iPhone 14 still boasts a vastly superior processor and brightness, but I’m sorry to say that Android users seem to be much better off with a Pixel 6 Pro. If you’re more into Samsung, the Galaxy S22 again offers 120Hz refresh rates, a 50MP main camera, and 8K video. The iPhone 14 does however win here when it comes to battery life and its A15 processor.

If you’ve somehow managed to make it to 2022 without choosing a side in the iOS vs Android skirmish, the iPhone 14 is close to its rivals in many areas, and Apple’s watertight ecosystem and iOS 16 are doing a lot of the heavy lifting. But there are plenty of cheaper options for a “first iPhone” that are just as viable as the iPhone 14.

(Image credit: iMore / Stephen Warwick)

iPhone 14: Who is the iPhone 14 Plus for?

(Image credit: iMore / Stephen Warwick)

The iPhone 14 Plus is perhaps an easier sell because of it’s much larger form factor that makes it a unique model in this years lineup compared to past years. However, paradoxically, because of its higher price tag it is also even easier to recommend potential customers stretch to a Pro version.

The iPhone 14 Plus is particularly noteworthy for iPhone users who have accessibility needs. The larger display will be easier to use and read for blind and visually impaired users, while the larger surface area will make for easier interactions for anyone with motor difficulties. The iPhone 14 Plus is also the phone to buy if battery life is a high priority on your iPhone wish list. This will probably serve up the best battery life in an iPhone ever, so is not to be sniffed at if all-day use is a must and you can’t risk having a phone with a battery that will let you down.

iPhone 14: Should you buy it?

(Image credit: iMore / Stephen Warwick)

You should buy this if:

You can’t afford the Pro but photos are vital

The iPhone 14 offers some decent camera upgrades on previous years. The iPhone 14 Pro offers more, but if you can’t afford that stretch, then this is an upgrade on previous generations particularly in terms of camera quality.

You’re all about safety

The iPhone 14 improves on previous years with Emergency SOS Via Satellite and Crash Detection. If these features are important to you, don’t choose an older version. Just remember, the iPhone 14 Pro also carries these features and a whole lot more besides.

You like a splash of color

The iPhone 14, like previous years, offers a much more vibrant and playful range of colors compared to the iPhone 14 Pro.

You want a big iPhone in the shape of the Plus

This is finally the year of the 6.7-inch iPhone without the Pro bells and whistles, offering massive screen real estate and awesome battery life.

You shouldn’t buy this if:

You’re on a budget

If you’re buying an iPhone but are worried about the cost, you can save a ton of money by buying an iPhone 12 or iPhone 13, or even the iPhone SE, which will deliver nearly all of the experience of the iPhone 14 and Apple’s ecosystem for less.

You can afford the Pro

The Pro is so much better than the iPhone 14, so if you can stretch the extra cost you should.

You’ve bought an iPhone in the last two years

Unless you’re on the iPhone Upgrade Program or a generous carrier scheme, there is simply nothing here that warrants forking out money to upgrade from your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13.

It’s all about the camera

The iPhone 14 Pro’s camera is vastly superior to the iPhone 14 and is definitely the option to choose this year for keen iPhoneographers.

You want a decent refresh rate

Another year in 60Hz is really disappointing for iPhone 14, and this isn’t the choice for anyone who has used a ‘Pro’ iPhone or a ProMotion iPad.

iPhone 14: The Verdict

Recommending the iPhone 14 is really quite problematic in my honest opinion. As I hope you’ve noted by now, I’m fully convinced the iPhone 14 Pro offers considerably more phone for your money this year despite the price increase, and that anyone who can afford to go the extra step should just buy that. Anyone who is trying to save money by not buying the Pro should save even more money and just not buy the iPhone 14 at all. If you need an iPhone the iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 are considerably cheaper and almost just as good.

Android users looking to make the jump will find the iPhone 14 a disappointing hardware option in comparison to leading phones in the same bracket, but like everyone else, look to the Pro to scratch the upgrade itch this year.

You might think it strange that the iPhone 14 still scores well despite this verdict. Yet the truth remains that this is the greatest ‘non-Pro’ iPhone Apple has ever created. Indeed it is the best iPhone running iOS 16 that money can buy for $799. The limited upgrades over iPhone 13 and the shadow of iPhone 14 Pro make this phone a problematic device in Apple’s lineup, not an intrinsically bad piece of equipment.

