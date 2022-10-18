This might be the most versatile iPhone 14 MagSafe charger you can buy

There are countless iPhone chargers on the market, but perhaps nothing compares to Ampere's (opens in new tab) recently announced Horizon. From the makers of the heavily crowdsourced Unravel wireless charger, the 3-in-1 Horizon charger offers a patent-pending hinge design that makes it highly portable. It's launching today, October 18, on Indiegogo.

Made from aircraft-grade recycled aluminum, the Horizon is 100% recyclable and designed to charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and supported AirPods. Better still, it's MagSafe, and MFi Certified to provide fast and safe charging.

Priced at $199, the Horizon is launching in three colorways, Space Grey, black, and silver, with the sandblasted anodized aluminum providing a premium look.

(Image credit: Ampere)

Innovative and fully recyclable

The Horizon has been designed to offer cutting-edge charging while considering the environment. For example, the accessory's aluminum housing transfers over 100,000 times more heat per unit of distance than plastic. And yet, Horizon's innovative design is also engineered to optimize airflow so the charging surfaces stay cool.

Because the Horizon is MagSafe and MFi certified, it provides the fastest, most reliable charging experience. For the Apple Watch 7 or Apple Watch 8, the device can charge to 80% in 45 minutes; the Apple Watch Ultra gets to 80% in 60 minutes.

That aluminum, already made from 100% recycled material, is also considered 100% recyclable. As Ampere explains, "We think the best thing we can do for sustainability is to create high-quality, long-lasting products. However, if a Horizon is thrown away, we can use the material to make another product."

Finally, there's the issue of flexibility. The Horizon's unique hinges allow it to transform into whatever position you need. This flexibility means it's a charge ideally suited for your bedside, desk, and backpack. Additionally, the Horizon's strong MagSafe panel securely holds any MagSafe-compatible iPhone in both portrait and landscape mode. Meanwhile, the Apple Watch charger can be folded away when not in use or folded out and used at any angle.

(Image credit: Ampere)

Ampere arrived on the scene in 2018 when it launched Unravel, which eventually saw $1 million raised in crowdsourcing through Kickstarter and Indiegogo. Since then, Ampere has introduced other mobile accessories, including power banks, shower speakers, intelligent sunglasses, and more.

Of the Horizon, Ampere. COO Chase Larson says, "I will always have a soft spot for Unravel. I have used one every night since 2018. That is over 10,000 hours of wireless charging. But it's time to make the switch. Horizon is like Unravel's more sophisticated, better dressed, stronger younger brother." says Chase Larson, COO.

You can pre-order the Horizon through the Indiegogo website. For a limited time, it's available for 30% off the regular price.