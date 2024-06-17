The iPhone 17 will be 'significantly skinnier' than previous models as Apple's M4 iPad Pro ushers in a new era of thinner and lighter devices
"A new class of Apple devices" is coming.
The iPhone 16 might still be a few months away but Apple is already hard at work on getting things ready for the 2025 models. The iPhone 17 developments are well underway and a new report suggests that Apple is keen to bring some M4 iPad Pro magic to the lineup.
The 13-inch iPad Pro is the thinnest device that Apple has ever made, and it makes even the best iPhones seem chunky. But according to the well-connected Mark Gurman Apple intends to fix that with the launch of the iPhone 17. What's more, the company also intends to shrink other products, too.
If Gurman is right the iPad Pro has ushered in a new wave of thinner and lighter hardware that will continue with the iPhone 17 and an updated MacBook Pro, while the Apple Watch is also set to get thinner as part of the initiative.
Thinner than thin
Gurman, writing in the weekly Power On newsletter, says that Apple "is now focused on developing a significantly skinnier phone in time for the iPhone 17 line in 2025." The report goes on to say that Apple is also working on a thinner MacBook Pro and Apple Watch, adding that "the plan is for the latest iPad Pro to be the beginning of a new class of Apple devices that should be the thinnest and lightest products in their categories across the whole tech industry."
The M4 iPad Pro is of course on sale now, while the iPhone 17 isn't expected to ship until September next year. As for the iPhone 16 lineup, that's set to be announced around the middle of September this year.
