iPhone 17 will reportedly offer a new display size for those who want to sit between the regular and Pro models

It looks like 2025's iPhone release, expected to be the iPhone 17, will offer a new display size. We don't know much about the new offering, but it'll cater for those who don't want a screen quite as large as Apple's best iPhone – the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

According to a new report from display analyst Ross Young, the iPhone 17 line-up will include a new display size. He shared this titbit in a subscribers-only post on Twitter (now X). He didn't share any further details beyond the fact that the new display size will sit in between the current standard/Pro and Pro Max/Plus sizes. That would place it somewhere between 6.1-inches and 5.7-inches.

While there's not much detail behind this display report, Young has an accurate track record when it comes to display leaks.

Big display changes for iPhone 17

This new size is far from the only display change expected for the upcoming iPhone 17 – we've heard that there may be a few major changes.

In a report that reveals the Apple Watch X could get a major OLED display upgrade, Korean outlet TheElec also stated that “All four models of next year's iPhone 17 series plan to use LTPO OLED.” LTPO OLED tech was first introduced to the Apple Watch with the Series 5 and is also now found in Apple’s “Pro” iPhone models. It enables a variable refresh rate as low as 1Hz that powers Apple’s Always-On display and the iPhone’s 120Hz ProMotion display.

Before iPhone 17, Apple is expected to unveil its new iPhone 16 line-up in September, which is now just months away. We're expecting Apple to stick with the same four-model configuration as the iPhone 14 and 15.

