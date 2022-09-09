Some iPhone 14 Pro model deliveries are now into October

Apple's new iPhone 14 lineup went up for pre-order earlier today and while many of the color and capacity combinations remain available for delivery on September 16, others are showing a longer wait.

At the time of writing, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max deliveries seem to be the worst hit in the United States and internationally, although it does vary depending on the model you are looking for.

Purple problems

As was perhaps to be expected, the new Deep Purple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are the worst affected here, with the middle of October a likely delivery window for anyone placing an order now. Those who got off the mark quickly should have been able to get a September 16 delivery, but the Apple Store did suffer from more than a brief outage during the pre-order window earlier today.

While iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max availability is spotty, those buying an iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Plus might fare better. Those devices can still be had with September 16 delivery, although again that depends on where you are located and the color and capacity combinations you're hoping to pick up.

The new iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are the hot ticket right now and come with new 48-megapixel cameras and an improved display. That Always-On Display, coupled with the removal of the notch, makes for a more desirable model when compared to the standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus — perhaps explaining their continued availability.

The iPhone 14 lineup starts at $799 while those buying an iPhone 14 Pro will begin at $999, although pricing quickly escalates once you add more storage and choose the iPhone 14 Pro Max option. If you want the best iPhone, you're going to have to pay for it.