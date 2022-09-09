Some iPhone 14 Pro model deliveries are now into October
You're going to have to wait.
Apple's new iPhone 14 lineup went up for pre-order earlier today and while many of the color and capacity combinations remain available for delivery on September 16, others are showing a longer wait.
At the time of writing, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max deliveries seem to be the worst hit in the United States and internationally, although it does vary depending on the model you are looking for.
Purple problems
As was perhaps to be expected, the new Deep Purple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are the worst affected here, with the middle of October a likely delivery window for anyone placing an order now. Those who got off the mark quickly should have been able to get a September 16 delivery, but the Apple Store did suffer from more than a brief outage during the pre-order window earlier today.
While iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max availability is spotty, those buying an iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Plus might fare better. Those devices can still be had with September 16 delivery, although again that depends on where you are located and the color and capacity combinations you're hoping to pick up.
The new iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are the hot ticket right now and come with new 48-megapixel cameras and an improved display. That Always-On Display, coupled with the removal of the notch, makes for a more desirable model when compared to the standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus — perhaps explaining their continued availability.
The iPhone 14 lineup starts at $799 while those buying an iPhone 14 Pro will begin at $999, although pricing quickly escalates once you add more storage and choose the iPhone 14 Pro Max option. If you want the best iPhone, you're going to have to pay for it.
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.
Get the best of iMore in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.