This is the iPhone 14 Pro photography review everyone has been waiting for

Every year, photographer Austin Mann takes the upcoming iPhone to an incredible place to take incredible photos. This year is no different.

To test the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, Mann took the phones to Scotland. Mann said that he specifically wanted to put the new 48-megapixel main camera and Action Mode to the test.

The features that really caught my eye during Apple’s keynote were the giant new 48 megapixel sensor, better low-light thanks to quad-pixels, Action mode stabilization for video, and satellite connectivity — and we’ve had a blast putting these new features to the test!

Mann showed that he was able to crop in on the photo below and still get a usable image due to the new 48-megapixel photography capabilities of the main camera.

Shot on iPhone 14 Pro (Image credit: Austin Mann)

To give more perspective on how much you can crop while still getting a usable image, check out the photo below where Mann pointed out an insane 100% zoom in on the image:

Shot on iPhone 14 Pro at 48MP in ProRAW (Image credit: Austin Mann)

The bottom line for the iPhone 14 Pro

Overall, Mann thinks that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are "a powerful imaging tool in the pocket of a creative pro."

With high-resolution imaging capability, Action mode stabilization, and a Cinematic mode that now supports 4K at 24 fps, the iPhone 14 Pro is a powerful imaging tool in the pocket of a creative pro. Beyond the cameras, new safety features like Emergency SOS via satellite and crash detection are exciting to have with me (and with my loved ones).

Now I’m just hoping we see some monster steps forward in the digital workflow so we can quickly get these beautiful files off our cameras and into our projects to share with the world!

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will launch on Friday, September 16. Preorders for both devices are open now but delivery times are already slipping into October depending on the configuration you are looking for, so make sure to get your preorder in as soon as possible if you haven't done so already!

You can check out Austin Mann's full review with all of the photos here.