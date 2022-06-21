Apple has released updates to all of its iWork apps.

Today's update, which brings the productivity suite to version 12.1, adds some notable updates to Pages, Numbers, and Keynote across iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and iCloud.

Pages

The latest version of Pages adds a number of notable features to the writing app, including the ability to mail merge:

Use mail merge to quickly create personalised letters, cards and envelopes for multiple recipients

Select from stylish new templates for event invitations and student certificates

Export your Pages documents as TXT files

Keynote

The latest version of Keynote adds additional transition animation options and new animated themes:

Add subtle movement and visual interest to your presentation with dynamic backgrounds that move continuously as you transition from slide to slide

Select from new animated themes featuring dynamic backgrounds

Skip or unskip all slides in a collapsed group

Numbers

Numbers has the least exciting update. While the latest version does not have any new features, it does offer a performance improvement:

Improved performance when inserting rows and columns in large tables

All of the latest versions of the apps are available now on the App Store. Pages, Numbers, and Keynote are all free to users on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Users also have access to create and edit their documents on the iCloud website.

If you are curious about what other types of office apps are good on the Mac, check out our list of the Best Home Office Software for Working from Home in 2020.