What you need to know
- The entire suite of iWork apps has been updated today.
- Pages, Numbers, and Keynote have all been updated to version 12.1.
- The update brings new features to the productivity apps on iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and iCloud.
Apple has released updates to all of its iWork apps.
Today's update, which brings the productivity suite to version 12.1, adds some notable updates to Pages, Numbers, and Keynote across iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and iCloud.
Pages
The latest version of Pages adds a number of notable features to the writing app, including the ability to mail merge:
- Use mail merge to quickly create personalised letters, cards and envelopes for multiple recipients
- Select from stylish new templates for event invitations and student certificates
- Export your Pages documents as TXT files
Keynote
The latest version of Keynote adds additional transition animation options and new animated themes:
- Add subtle movement and visual interest to your presentation with dynamic backgrounds that move continuously as you transition from slide to slide
- Select from new animated themes featuring dynamic backgrounds
- Skip or unskip all slides in a collapsed group
Numbers
Numbers has the least exciting update. While the latest version does not have any new features, it does offer a performance improvement:
- Improved performance when inserting rows and columns in large tables
All of the latest versions of the apps are available now on the App Store. Pages, Numbers, and Keynote are all free to users on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Users also have access to create and edit their documents on the iCloud website.
If you are curious about what other types of office apps are good on the Mac, check out our list of the Best Home Office Software for Working from Home in 2020.
Review: A pocket-sized speaker that doubles as a portable power bank
This pocket-sized speaker delivers dynamic sound and doubles as a portable power bank so you can bring high-quality audio and power with you wherever you go.
Apple TV+ taps Netflix exec for a role on season 4 of Trying
Chris Sussman, the current Director of UK Scripted at Netflix, is reportedly in talks with Apple TV+ over becoming involved in the fourth season of the popular comedy Trying.
The first iPhone didn't have copy & paste for reasons we can all understand
One of the creators of Apple's first-ever iPhone has revealed why it didn't ship with copy and paste, and the answer might surprise you.
Best office chairs on a budget
Looking for a new desk chair, but don't want to spend the world? We've got just the (six) things...