"The Joe Rogan Experience" is leaving Apple Podcasts for Spotify.

Spotify has been aggressively expanding into the Podcast industry. Between a redesign of its app and its acquisition of popular podcast creation software Anchor, the company has solidified itself as a major player in the space.

Today, the company announced that it has signed an exclusive deal with one of the podcasting community's longest-running shows: The Joe Rogan Experience. In a blog post on the company's website, Spotify says that they have signed a "multi-year exclusive licensing deal" with the popular interviewer/commentator.

The Joe Rogan Experience, one of the most popular podcasts in the world, is coming to Spotify via a multi-year exclusive licensing deal. The talk series has long been the most-searched-for podcast on Spotify and is the leading show on practically every other podcasting platform. And, like all podcasts and vodcasts on Spotify, it will remain free and accessible to all Spotify users."

The company says that the show will also be transitioning the video version of its podcast to the platform and be available to users within the Spotify app.

"In addition to the wildly popular podcast format, JRE also produces corresponding video episodes, which will also be available on Spotify as in-app vodcasts."

According to Spotify, the show will debut on September 1, 2020, and become exclusive to their platform later in the year. It will be free for all Spotify customers.

"The JRE will debut on Spotify on September 1, 2020, and become exclusively available on the platform later this year."

This marks a major win for Spotify, as the show has consistently been one of the highest performing podcasts in its decade-long history. It is also a major blow to Apple Podcasts and marks a significant shift in how the podcast industry chooses to deliver its content to its listeners.