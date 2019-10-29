Another Jumanji film, entitled Jumanji: The Next Level, is on its way. And just ahead of its release we're getting a video game rendition of the more recent Jumanji movies, featuring the primary cast of the games fighting their way through the video game-within-a-video game that is Jumanji.

Return to Jumanji Jumanji: The Video Game Explore the game within the game Step into the shoes of Dr. Bravetone, Ruby, Mouse, or Professor Oberon and explore the virtual world of Jumanji, fighting enemies and fierce animals, dodging traps, and seeking out elusive jewels. Play by yourself or with up to three friends, either in-person or online. $40 at Amazon

Despite how near it is to launch, we don't have a lot of info yet on how Jumanji: The Video Game will work. That's likely because it comes out so close to the new movie release. But we've seen just a bit from the game's trailers so far, so here's everything we know about Jumanji: The Video Game ahead of its release: What is Jumanji: The Video Game?

Jumanji: The Video Game is exactly what it says on the tin: a video game based on the more recent Jumanji movies. You play as one of the four main characters from the recent films -- Dr. Bravetone, Ruby, Mouse, or Professor Oberon -- exploring and battling through the world of Jumanji alongside your fellow adventurers. How do you play?

In this action-adventure title, you'll choose one of the four main characters, each of whom has their own unique set of abilities. The other three will become AI companions who will fight and explore alongside you. As you explore the jungles of Jumanji, you will be trying to recover stolen Jewels, but will be frequently accosted by enemies and fierce jungle animals. Your character's unique fighting abilities will need to be used to fend them off, varying between melee attack abilities, special abilities, and ranged abilities depending on who you choose. The game also appears to have puzzles and traps you'll need to overcome as you hunt for the jewels, but we haven't seen gameplay of how those might work yet or how much teamwork with AI companions will be required. There are also indications that you'll be able to customize your characters in some way. Can I play with friends?

You can! Up to four players can play on the same Nintendo Switch, split-screen. Any characters not selected will be controlled by AI. An online play mode is also available. Which film is Jumanji: The Video Game based on? It's not clear yet! It's definitely either Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle or The Next Level, and since you're looking for jewels, Welcome to the Jungle may be the answer. It's possible that the lack of "real-world" humans in the trailers is a hint that the video game adventure is standalone and focused on their Jumanji incarnations, or it may be that trailers have been so sparse because they want to avoid movie spoilers. We'll just have to wait and find out! When can I get it? Jumanji: The Video Game is planned for launch on November 8, 2019 on Nintendo Switch. It will cost $40.