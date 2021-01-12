What you need to know
- Kensington has unveiled a new dock for the iPad Pro and iPad Air.
- The dock features a ton of I/O to connect other accessories to the iPad.
- It will also charge the iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch.
In a press release, Kensington has announced the StudioDock™, a desktop docking system for the USB-C versions of the iPad Pro or iPad Air. The dock allows you to orient the iPad vertically or horizontally and also allows you to connect to a wide range of other accessories including HDMI and a 3.5mm audio jack.
Kensington StudioDock™ is the ideal desktop solution for people who want to maximize their productivity and creativity while using their USB-C-based iPad Pro or iPad Air. The iPad magnetically attaches to StudioDock in portrait or landscape modes and allows the use of a wide range of accessories that can be connected via USB (Type-A and Type-C), HDMI 2.0 video and Gigabit Ethernet ports, 3.5mm audio jack and SD 4.0 card reader.
The dock also includes a Qi wireless charging pad that lets users charge both their iPhone and AirPods, as well as an optional accessory to charge your Apple Watch. This is truly an all-in-one desktop hub for those who want their iPad to serve as their main computer.
The StudioDock™ received is a CES 2021 innovation award. Louie Yao, Director of Global Product Management at Kensington, says that the feedback "validates our ongoing efforts of our incredible engineering and design teams to bring to market products that increase productivity."
"We are very excited that the CTA has recognized our new StudioDock and UVStand as being among this year's most innovative products. The selection of these products validates our ongoing efforts of our incredible engineering and design teams to bring to market products that increase productivity, maximize efficiency and promote the health of computer and mobile device users in home and office environments."
It is currently unclear when StudioDock™ will be available to purchase or what it will cost, but you can sign up to be notified at Kensington's website.
