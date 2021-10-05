What you need to know
- Sora from Kingdom Hearts is the final fighter being added to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
- Additionally, the Kingdom Hearts games are coming to Nintendo Switch.
- Kingdom Hearts 1.5 + 2.5 HD, Kingdom Hearts 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue and Kingdom Hearts 3 will be available on Nintendo Switch through Cloud streaming.
During the reveal stream for Sora joining Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Nintendo also revealed that the Kingdom Hearts games are headed to Nintendo Switch through Nintendo Switch Cloud streaming.
Specifically, Kingdom Hearts 1.5 + 2.5 HD, Kingdom Hearts 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue and Kingdom Hearts 3 will be available on Nintendo Switch through Cloud streaming. While Kingdom Hearts titles have been available on Nintendo handhelds before, this is the first time the games have ever been playable on a mainline Nintendo console.
Nintendo Switch Cloud streaming allows players to enjoy games on the Nintendo Switch that otherwise wouldn't be capable of running on the system, due to the limited hardware specifications when compared to other gaming consoles. Some other examples of games only available through Cloud streaming include Capcom's Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and Remedy Entertainment's Control.
With that said, in order to enjoy the games as smoothly as possible, players will need a steady internet connection, somewhat limiting the ability to play these games while on the go.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
