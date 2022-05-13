The Nintendo 64 represented a shift into the third dimension for many video game franchises, most notably Super Mario and The Legend of Zelda. While Kirby kind of got this treatment, with new 3D models for the colorful cast of characters, the beloved pink puffball remained confined to the 2D plane.

The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack offers not only free DLC for games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Splatoon 2; it also offers access to classic games from the Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis platforms. Nintendo announced in a tweet that Kirby's first truly 3D game was headed to the service as well, and very soon.

Inhale enemies and combine their abilities in #Kirby's adventure beyond Dream Land! ⭐



Dozens of puffed-up special powers await you in Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards, floating onto Nintendo Switch for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members on 5/20!

Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards was originally released on the Nintendo 64 almost 22 years ago, in the summer of 2000. Kirby needs to travel the world and collect several Crystal Shards within six worlds, using his classic Copy Abilities along the way.

You can play Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription starting on May 20, 2022.