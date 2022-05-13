What you need to know
- Nintendo Switch Online's Expansion pack offers Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis titles as a bonus.
- Nintendo announced that Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards would come to the Expansion Pack as well.
- The game releases on Nintendo Switch on May 20, 2022.
The Nintendo 64 represented a shift into the third dimension for many video game franchises, most notably Super Mario and The Legend of Zelda. While Kirby kind of got this treatment, with new 3D models for the colorful cast of characters, the beloved pink puffball remained confined to the 2D plane.
The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack offers not only free DLC for games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Splatoon 2; it also offers access to classic games from the Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis platforms. Nintendo announced in a tweet that Kirby's first truly 3D game was headed to the service as well, and very soon.
Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards was originally released on the Nintendo 64 almost 22 years ago, in the summer of 2000. Kirby needs to travel the world and collect several Crystal Shards within six worlds, using his classic Copy Abilities along the way.
You can play Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription starting on May 20, 2022.
Retro everything
Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack
Lots of retro goodness under one roof.
The Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack offers not only online connectivity, but access to cloud saves, Nintendo Entertainment System, Super Nintendo Entertainment System, Nintendo 64, and Sega Genesis titles. Subscribers get special offers for retro-themed controllers, and DLC for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Splatoon 2.
