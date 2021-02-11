Zive recently announced the latest update for Kiwi for Gmail. The long-running Mac and Windows solution gives you the Gmail and Google Workspace experience in a desktop app. The Kiwi for Gmail 3.0 update adds numerous features, including full support for Apple silicon on the M1 versions of the Mac mini, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro.

The latest version of Kiwi for Gmail supports browser Gmail extensions, including Grammarly, Zoom, Boomerang, and Right Inbox, with more launching throughout the year. The browser extensions for Gmail have long been popular with millions of users. Kiwi for Gmail 3.0 also adds offline email, making it possible to access your Gmail account without an internet connection. The update also includes a more robust contacts pane that makes it easier to find family and friends in your listing.