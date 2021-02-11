What you need to know
- Supports browser Gmail extensions.
- Basic plan is still free.
- Support added for Apple M1 machines.
Zive recently announced the latest update for Kiwi for Gmail. The long-running Mac and Windows solution gives you the Gmail and Google Workspace experience in a desktop app. The Kiwi for Gmail 3.0 update adds numerous features, including full support for Apple silicon on the M1 versions of the Mac mini, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro.
The latest version of Kiwi for Gmail supports browser Gmail extensions, including Grammarly, Zoom, Boomerang, and Right Inbox, with more launching throughout the year. The browser extensions for Gmail have long been popular with millions of users. Kiwi for Gmail 3.0 also adds offline email, making it possible to access your Gmail account without an internet connection. The update also includes a more robust contacts pane that makes it easier to find family and friends in your listing.
Other Kiwi for Gmail 3.0 highlights include:
- Full media integration - Video and music files of any type can now be opened in Drive or Gmail, allowing collaboration and work on all kinds of media in Kiwi
- Calendar notifications - Now part of Kiwi. Unlike the browser, they work in Kiwi without the calendar being open across all your accounts.
- Improvements to Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Drive, such as right-click to copy/paste or paste without formatting in documents
- A completely redesigned settings pane and refreshed menu bar dropdown.
- Google Tasks is now supported as an app inside Kiwi.
According to Eric Shashoua, CEO and Founder of Zive Inc., "Zive created Kiwi for Gmail 3.0 as a resource and solution for quick access to Gmail and Google app features by adding over-the-top features to make it more useful and the consumer more productive ... This new release enables individuals to access documents, plugins, messages, events, Google Drive and more with a single click."
Kiwi for Gmail offers monthly and yearly subscription options; for a limited time, new customers can save 25% off the premium plan, which is $25.50 per year or $2.25 per month. The basic plan, which is limited to only one Gmail account, is free.
For more information, visit the Kiwi for Gmail website.
