The iPhone 13 hasn't come out yet, but we're already on the road to rumors about what to expect with iPhones in 2022.

In a new note from supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the analyst speculates what we can expect from iPhone models next year. The analyst has three predictions for what to expect in 2022:

First, Kuo anticipates that Apple will release an update to the iPhone SE that was originally released in 2020. In 2022, the model is expected to get an upgrade with support for 5G connectivity.

The analyst also believes that Apple will introduce an "affordable" 6.7" iPhone model. This is the regular iPhone 14 that Apple is rumored to be replacing the iPhone mini with as the iPhone 13 mini is expected to be the last "mini" iPhone in the latest-and-greatest lineup.

Lastly, Kuo expects Apple to ditch the notch completely on the iPhone 14 Pro models and instead go with a hole-punch camera in the display. The 2022 iPhones are also expected to have a 48-megapixel wide camera, a huge upgrade from the current 12-megapixel wide camera.

Hardware selling points for 2022 iPhones include 1) a new iPhone SE with 5G support (1H22), 2) a new and more affordable 6.7″ iPhone (2H22), and 3) two new high-end models equipped with a punch-hole display (replacing the notch area design) and a 48MP wide camera (2H22).

While we can begin to speculate on what to expect from the iPhone next year, the iPhone 13 is set to release to the public this Friday, September 24.