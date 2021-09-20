It looks like we still have quite a bit to wait for some of the most exciting features coming to the iPhone.

In a new note from supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the analyst believes that Apple is running into development issues that could delay two key upcoming features of the iPhone.

First, the analyst believes that an under-display Touch ID technology, which some hoped would come to the iPhone 13 this year, will not make its way into the iPhone until at least the second quarter of 2023.

Kuo also believes that Apple's rumored foldable iPhone won't come to reality until 2024. That is also most likely to see an announcement in the fall like every other major iPhone release for years.

We have revised our forecast to delay the launch of the iPhone with under-display fingerprint and the foldable iPhone to 2H23 and 2024, respectively, due to lower than expected development progress. We believe this will hurt iPhone shipments in 2022 and 2023.

For next year, the analyst expects Apple to release a major camera upgrade and get rid of the iPhone notch for good on its Pro models.

While we wait for the iPhone 15 and foldable iPhone, we still have the iPhone 13 to enjoy this week. The latest generation of iPhone, which went live for preorder last Friday, will officially release to customers online and in stores on Friday, September 24.