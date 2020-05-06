Lamborghini has just announced that its unveiling of the new Huracán EVO RWD Spyder will take place tomorrow, May 7, virtually using Apple's AR Quick Look technology.

In a press release Lamborghini stated:

As the first automotive brand to use augmented reality for the virtual launch of its new model, Lamborghini will unveil the Huracán EVO RWD Spyder on 7 May at 13:00 CET on www.lamborghini.com. This means only one thing: you're in the right place, you just have to wait a few more hours. In the meantime, do you want to know what awaits you? Here it is. Lamborghini is using augmented reality to launch the car in an all-new way during this time of global emergency and social distancing. Using Apple's AR Quick Look, the company is bringing its latest V10 super sports car directly to customers and fans worldwide: all you need is an iPhone or iPad*.

To get in on the action, you just have to visit Lamborghini's website on your iPhone or iPad and tap 'See in AR' to reveal Lamborghini's latest open-top, rear-wheel-drive model.

You can rotate and expand the vehicle like all Quick Look assets, even up to a 1:1 scale. That means you'll be able to view the new car in your living room, driveway, or garage in full size! Lamborghini has also said it plans to release this functionality for the entire Lamborghini range.

The companies Chairman and CEO said:

At a time of major business challenges, Lamborghini is innovating once again and exploring new methods of communication. New technologies have accelerated rapidly during this time of global emergency, and Lamborghini is pioneering exciting new possibilities. Starting tomorrow, Lamborghini can be in everyone's home thanks to Apple's AR technology, which is available on hundreds of millions of AR-enabled devices around the world."

And Apple's Phil Schiller stated:

"Apple cares deeply about the people of Italy and our friends at Lamborghini. We are inspired by their commitment to return to work safely during this critical time,... Apple and Lamborghini share a great passion for design and innovation. We are excited to support the launch of the new Lamborghini with Apple's augmented reality technology so that their fans around the world can experience it from the safety of their own homes."

You'll need an iPhone or iPad with iOS 11 and an A9 processor or later to partake. (That's the iPhone 6 and beyond, 5th gen iPad, iPad Mini, the iPad Air 3rd generation, and the 7th gen iPod Touch.