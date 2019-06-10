Grab your Switch and head over to the eShop because you've got a present waiting for you. Square Enix announced at E3 2019 that The Last Remnant has been remastered and is available tonight on Nintendo Switch.
The Last Remnant launched on Xbox about 11 years ago, but has been given a refresh for fans of the legacy game. Last year, it relaunched on PlayStation 4 to much fanfare.
Though Square Enix didn't really say anything other than, "Available tonight," it has published a 10-minute documentary on the making of the remastered version (for anyone that's worried Square Enix may have missteped again).
Inside THE LAST REMNANT Remastered takes a look at some of the secrets and anecdotes from the development of the game, featuring interviews with Akitoshi Kawazu (Executive Producer/Writer), Yusuke Naora (Art Director) and Hiroshi Takai (Director).
If you've not yet played the game, here's Square Enix's description (via Nintendo Everything:
Last released in 2008, The Last Remnant captured the hearts and minds of gamers with its enthralling story, countless characters and intricate battle system.
Now this classic RPG is back with a Remastered version and is coming to PlayStation 4 with even more beautiful graphics, enhanced via an updated game engine.
The Last Remnant told the story of a world filled with Remnants — mysterious artifacts from an ancient era.
No one knew who created the Remnants, or how long they had existed, but even with these question around their origins, they still became tools for the good of civilization.
However, the powers of the Remnants slowly began to change the world's balance and a rift formed between those who ruled and those who obeyed.
This was the dawning of a new era — an era of countless frays that would be brought upon the world by those enslaved by their own lust for power.
Then, a thousand years later, the real story begins, with the journey of a young man, determined to uncover the truth.
The Last Remnant Remastered is available tonight on Nintendo Switch.