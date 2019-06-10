Last released in 2008, The Last Remnant captured the hearts and minds of gamers with its enthralling story, countless characters and intricate battle system.

Now this classic RPG is back with a Remastered version and is coming to PlayStation 4 with even more beautiful graphics, enhanced via an updated game engine.

The Last Remnant told the story of a world filled with Remnants — mysterious artifacts from an ancient era.

No one knew who created the Remnants, or how long they had existed, but even with these question around their origins, they still became tools for the good of civilization.

However, the powers of the Remnants slowly began to change the world's balance and a rift formed between those who ruled and those who obeyed.

This was the dawning of a new era — an era of countless frays that would be brought upon the world by those enslaved by their own lust for power.

Then, a thousand years later, the real story begins, with the journey of a young man, determined to uncover the truth.