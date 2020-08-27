New leaked images allegedly show the iPad Air 4's manual, revealing the device's thinner bezels, USB-C connector, and new features including Touch ID embedded in the power button of the device.

via 小红书 pic.twitter.com/2jc09uAKUY — DuanRui (@duanrui1205) August 27, 2020

This is the same Twitter account that shared images of a braided USB-C to Lightning cable that is allegedly going to ship with the iPhone 12. The images were confirmed by a similar leak a couple of weeks later from renowned leaker l0vetodream, lending weight to this latest rumor.

The manual for the iPad Air 4 (likely to be named 'iPad Air') reveals thinner bezels reminiscent of the iPad Pro's design. This would not only mean the end of the Home Button on the iPad Air, but also a rethinking of Touch ID. According to the account, Touch ID will sit in the power button on the side of the device. The device does have a front-facing camera, but there is no indication of Face ID, and the manual refers to using Apple Pay with Touch ID, suggesting Face ID is not included.

It also shows a Smart Connector on the back panel of the device for connecting Apple's Magic Keyboard and other compatible accessories. One eagle-eyed onlooker also spotted a reference to a USB-C connector, suggesting that Lightning is also on its way out.

If the leaked manual is indeed authentic, it shows the iPad Air could represent a huge design change over the current model. On Wednesday, new filings spotted in the EEC database reveal Apple plans to imminently release seven new iPad models, which Jon Prosser has said will include both a new iPad and new iPad Air. They are expected to be released in the second week of September, commencing September 7, alongside the Apple Watch Series 6 by way of a press release from Apple.