Evan Blass, also known as EVLeaks, has jumped into the Apple Event rumor mill the day before it kicks off to offer his prediction for what Apple will unveil tomorrow.

According to the leaker, Apple will be rolling out a fourth-generation iPad Air, eighth-generation iPad, Apple Watch Series 6, and Apple Watch SE.

Blass says that the new iPad Air will be the first Apple device to feature the company's anticipated A14 chip and become the first iPad Air to switch from Lightning to USB-C. The eighth-generation iPad will also apparently get a huge performance upgrade, packing an A12X chip. The current seventh-generation iPad is running an A10 processor.

While there aren't any surprises as to what Blass predicts for the Apple Watch Series 6, he also brings up the possibility of a new low-cost Apple Watch SE. According to the leaker, the new addition to the Apple Watch lineup will also receive an LTE model.

iPad Air 4th Gen: A14 and USB-C

iPad 8th Gen: A12X and Lightning

Apple Watch Series 6: S4, 2 sizes, both BT and LTE

Apple Watch SE: also in 2 sizes, also BT and LTE versions

Apple's September Event kicks off tomorrow at 10:00 AM Pacific Time. Stick with iMore to watch the Apple event on Apple TV, iPad, iPhone, and more.