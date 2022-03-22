Leaker shares purported iPhone 14 Pro design showing no notch

Another leaker has shared schematics allegedly depicting the iPhone 14 Pro with a hole-punch front camera instead of a notch.

Images shared by Max Weinbach on Twitter purportedly show the design of both the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, indicating that Apple's next Pro iPhone will ditch the notch of the iPhone 13 in favor of a small hole-punch array with two asymmetrical holes for the camera and Face ID.

14 Pro and 14 Pro Max pic.twitter.com/39TMqVTFVc — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) March 22, 2022

Weinbach's design matches up with previous recent leaks indicating that nothing else about the current iPhone design is changing. The schematics seem to show that it will retain the same squared edges, camera housing, bump, and layout, and the same array of buttons and speakers as the current version. The measurements attached, if accurate, indicate the camera bump might be slightly more obtrusive on the Max. Max Weinbach is a reputable source of inside information, especially when it comes to leaked designs, and has a good track record of sharing details about products before they are released.

This leak and the previous revelation are a stark departure from early iPhone 14 design leaks claiming that big changes were on the way. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman stated in September that we should expect a "complete redesign" of the iPhone 14, a vision brought to life by leaked renders from Jon Prosser showing an iPhone with a completely flat back and rounded volume buttons.

It now seems that these designs may have been a pipe dream and that we can actually expect a much closer design to the current model than we had previously thought. Under the hood, the iPhone 14 Pro is expected to feature a new chip (that won't feature in the regular iPhone 14).