Ocarina of time has been lauded among the Zelda games as being one of the best ever since its release in 1998. Now, it gets to wear that badge with pride. The National Museum of Play is home to the World Video Game Hall of Fame, where the best of the best are given their dues.

An ongoing project since 2015, the Hall of Fame is currently home to 36 games, from Tetris to Super Mario Bros. to The Sims. While anyone can nominate a game, the final selections are made "on the advice of journalists, scholars, and other individuals familiar with the history of video games and their role in society". Games are chosen according to four main criteria: icon status, longevity, geographical reach, and influence.

This year, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time was inducted alongside the iconic Sid Meier's Civilization, Ms. Pacman, and Dance Dance Revolution. Anyone who's been a fan of gaming over the years know how influential these titles are, having directly impacted many games in their respective genres.

If you're itching to play Ocarina of Time but don't happen to have a Nintendo 64 handy, you can always play it on your Nintendo Switch via their Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service, which includes tons of Nintendo 64 games, Sega Genesis titles, and DLC packs for various popular Nintendo games.