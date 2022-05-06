What you need to know
- The Legend of Zelda series is an action adventure gaming franchise that started on the Nintendo Entertainment System.
- The fourth entry in the series, Ocarina of Time, brought the series into 3D for the first time.
- Ocarina of Time was added to the list of greats in the World Video Game Hall of Fame this year, after a lengthy nomination process.
Ocarina of time has been lauded among the Zelda games as being one of the best ever since its release in 1998. Now, it gets to wear that badge with pride. The National Museum of Play is home to the World Video Game Hall of Fame, where the best of the best are given their dues.
An ongoing project since 2015, the Hall of Fame is currently home to 36 games, from Tetris to Super Mario Bros. to The Sims. While anyone can nominate a game, the final selections are made "on the advice of journalists, scholars, and other individuals familiar with the history of video games and their role in society". Games are chosen according to four main criteria: icon status, longevity, geographical reach, and influence.
This year, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time was inducted alongside the iconic Sid Meier's Civilization, Ms. Pacman, and Dance Dance Revolution. Anyone who's been a fan of gaming over the years know how influential these titles are, having directly impacted many games in their respective genres.
If you're itching to play Ocarina of Time but don't happen to have a Nintendo 64 handy, you can always play it on your Nintendo Switch via their Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service, which includes tons of Nintendo 64 games, Sega Genesis titles, and DLC packs for various popular Nintendo games.
Retro everything
Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack
Lots of retro goodness under one roof.
The Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack offers not only online connectivity, but access to cloud saves, Nintendo Entertainment System, Super Nintendo Entertainment System, Nintendo 64, and Sega Genesis titles. Subscribers get special offers for retro-themed controllers, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons players can access the Happy Home Paradise DLC for free if they're a subscriber.
watchOS 9 needs to improve some long overlooked aspects of the software
How can watchOS 9 make the Apple Watch even better? I have some ideas.
Review: Sonix's MagSafe-compatible phone ring adds stylish functionality
Are you looking for a cute and stylish way to have a better grip on your MagSafe phone? Then you may want to consider the Sonix Magnetic Removable Phone Ring.
How AirPods Pro proved Apple could be secretive without destroying products
Apple, a company infamous for its secretive product development cycles, changed everything when it decided to work on a pair of noise-canceling earbuds. According to one of the people involved in the decision to think different, the result was the hugely popular AirPods Pro's 2019 release.
Stay fit at home with these Nintendo Switch workout games
The portability of the Nintendo Switch makes it a great way to stay fit, even if you're on the go. Check out these best workout games for the Nintendo Switch and keep up with your fitness.