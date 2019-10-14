Traveller's Tales and Warner Bros. have a solid history of churning out fun LEGO romps through famous films. One of their more famous and successful renditions on this formula has been with the Star Wars films, which have seen a number of LEGO video game transformations over the years. With Episode IX on the horizon, the teams have decided not just to create a new game for a new film, but a full adventure that takes players all the way from Episode I through IX and visits the entire history of the Skywalker clan, from Anakin to Luke to Ben Solo (and Luke's protege Rey) in a family-friendly, LEGO-built universe.

A galaxy far, far away LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga The saga begins...and ends LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is the latest LEGO Star Wars game, this time focusing on all nine main movies instead of one or two. You'll play as multiple different characters across all nine movies, taking on story missions that will guide you through the full story in a galaxy far, far away that just so happens to be made entirely of LEGO bricks! $60 at Amazon

We still have some time before The Skywalker Saga arrives, but for now, here's everything we know about the coming game: What is LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga?

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a comprehensive LEGO game set in the universe of the Star Wars films that follows the story of all nine main films. Though there have been LEGO games based on Star Wars films before, this is not just a mash-up of those games. This is an entirely new adventure with different missions, sidequests, and story focuses than we've seen before. How do you play?

We haven't seen a lot of gameplay just yet from The Skywalker Saga, but a handful of previews and trailers have revealed a bit about what to expect. In most ways, it will play like other LEGO games where players control LEGO versions of Star Wars characters in a LEGO world, with the ability to interact with things not just through normal combat but also through use of LEGO bricks. You'll progress through quests based on the stories from the Star Wars films, as well as do semi-related sidequests, of which there are apparently over 500. Players will be able to select which film to play through first, with five main levels playable for each movie. There is reportedly a focus on movie scenes that weren't turned into levels for other LEGO Star Wars games already, and you won't just be doing movie-focused activities -- there will be a number of other, more general activities in the universe too. Finally, even though you'll be selecting one film to play through at a time, you'll be able to revisit planets you've been to in other film's stories. We haven't gotten details yet on exactly how that works, but it sounds like you won't be entirely on rails with the game's story. What's different from previous LEGO Star Wars games?

Aside from containing nine Star Wars movie stories in one game, there are a number of smaller, subtler adjustments to the traditional gameplay of LEGO Star Wars games that have been reported in The Skywalker Saga. Kotaku illustrates a number of them in great detail, but to summarize the main differences: The camera angle is closer to the character and behind-the-back

The camera can be freely controlled with the right analog stick

Combat is more complex, with light, heavy, and force attacks allowing for combos and other more interesting types of fighting

More things are made with LEGOs than in possibly any other LEGO game, with everything rendered as if it is entirely LEGO

The game allows you to hop from sidequest to sidequest without losing progress -- something that hasn't been possible in some other LEGO games What movies' stories are included in Skywalker Saga?

A whopping nine movies' stories will be included in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, all telling the story of the Skywalker clan from episodes 1-9. They are: The Phantom Menace (1999)

Attack of the Clones (2002)

Revenge of the Sith (2005)

A New Hope (1977)

The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

Return of the Jedi (1983)

The Force Awakens (2015)

The Last Jedi (2017)

The Rise of Skywalker (2019) Yes, that means the ninth, as-yet-unreleased Star Wars movie will also be included! Can I play with friends?

Yes! Just like previous LEGO games, The Skywalker Saga will support local co-op. No word yet on whether online play with friends will be possible. When can I get it? LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is planned for launch sometime in 2020. It will cost $60.

