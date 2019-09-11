With the iPhone 11 official, we've seen plenty of cases come out for the new models and it's not stopping anytime soon. The latest ones to unveil their new iPhone 11 cases is LifeProof, who has a nice lineup of colorful options.

LifeProof's new cases are called the Next, Slam, Flip and at a later time, Fre. The Next and Slam option are more traditional cases with sturdy frames and colorful finishes that are completed by LifeProof's drop protection of 6.6-feet. They will retail for $79.99 and $39.99 respectively for each iPhone 11 model.

The newcomer to the group is the Flip case, which as the name suggests, offers a back cover that flips over and provides a wallet-like compartment. LifeProof's Flip case will retail for $59.99.

The last of the bunch is the Fre case which offers a new streamlined body style. However, LifeProof didn't reveal too much information on it as it won't be available right now.

You can pick up one of LifeProof's new iPhone 11 cases through its site.