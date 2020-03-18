Logitech's new Combo Touch Keyboard Case with Trackpad for iPad is now available from Apple.

As reported by 9to5Mac:

Following the announcement today that iPadOS 13.4 features rich support for mice and trackpads, Logitech has launched a new keyboard accessory for the $329 iPad and the 10.5-inch iPad Air. The Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case with Trackpad for iPad has today appeared on the Apple Store, although shipment information is currently unavailable. There's also a listing for a model compatible with the iPad Air.

According to Apple's website:

Logitech's Combo Touch for iPad combines a precision trackpad with a full-size backlit keyboard. Navigate your iPad with familiar gestures or quickly and easily position a cursor to edit spreadsheets, documents, and presentations. Enjoy comfortable typing on a full-size keyboard with backlit keys that are perfect for working in dark environments like on an airplane or late at night. And the flexible design supports four use modes for extra versatility.

The keyboard features backlit keys, iPadOS shortcut keys and a stand for 50-degree tilt, as well as a home for the Apple Pencil (1st gen).m

The keyboard costs $149 and is available for the 7th generation iPad and the 3rd generation iPad Air.

As revealed by Apple today, anyone will be able to use a trackpad on iPad when iPadOS 13.4 drops on March 24. From that report: