What you need to know
- Logitech has just released new iPad cases.
- The Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case features a trackpad for iPad.
- It works with the iPad and the iPad Air.
Logitech's new Combo Touch Keyboard Case with Trackpad for iPad is now available from Apple.
As reported by 9to5Mac:
Following the announcement today that iPadOS 13.4 features rich support for mice and trackpads, Logitech has launched a new keyboard accessory for the $329 iPad and the 10.5-inch iPad Air.
The Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case with Trackpad for iPad has today appeared on the Apple Store, although shipment information is currently unavailable. There's also a listing for a model compatible with the iPad Air.
According to Apple's website:
Logitech's Combo Touch for iPad combines a precision trackpad with a full-size backlit keyboard. Navigate your iPad with familiar gestures or quickly and easily position a cursor to edit spreadsheets, documents, and presentations. Enjoy comfortable typing on a full-size keyboard with backlit keys that are perfect for working in dark environments like on an airplane or late at night. And the flexible design supports four use modes for extra versatility.
The keyboard features backlit keys, iPadOS shortcut keys and a stand for 50-degree tilt, as well as a home for the Apple Pencil (1st gen).m
The keyboard costs $149 and is available for the 7th generation iPad and the 3rd generation iPad Air.
As revealed by Apple today, anyone will be able to use a trackpad on iPad when iPadOS 13.4 drops on March 24. From that report:
Apple buried the news at the bottom of its iPad Pro announcement, but it's arguably the bigger news for most people. Especially if you don't plan on dropping the money for a new tablet this side of a coronavirus cure!
iPadOS 13.4 with trackpad support will be available on March 24 as a free software update for all iPad Pro models, iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, and iPad mini 4 and later.
Trackpad support will be available on any iPad running iPadOS 13.4, and work with Apple's Magic Mouse 2, Magic Trackpad 2 and the Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro. Third-party mice connected over Bluetooth or USB are also supported.
It's a safe bet that iOS 13.4 will arrive on the same day, too.
TouchPad compatibility that doesn't break the bank
Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case with Trackpad
Half the price of Apple's own offering for iPad Air and iPad.
Take advantage of iPadOS 13.4 with the Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case with Trackpad for both iPad Air and iPad for just $149.
