- Call of Cthulhu is a psychological horror game based with Lovecraftian themes.
- It features a semi-open world where you must uncover the truth behind a set of mysterious deaths.
- The game comes to Nintendo Switch on October 8, 2019.
October sure is a packed month for Nintendo Switch. The biggest release for most people is Luigi's Mansion 3 right on Halloween, but there are some solid third-party titles making their way to Nintendo's system that month as well, as is the case with Call of Cthulhu.
Take on the role of Edward Pierce, a private investigator who's seen better days. Nightmares and a difficult past already haunt him when strange visions seep into his tortured sleep. One thing is clear: truth and madness await you on the quiet island of Darkwater.
You can grab Call of Cthulhu on October 8, 2019 for Nintendo Switch. That gives you just over a month to steel your nerves. Good luck.
