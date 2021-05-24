Apple has updated a support document to include the news that the new M1 iPad Pro can download iPadOS updates and more via its 5G connection.

Spied by 9to5Mac, the document explains that owners of the new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro can set their devices up so they can make use of high-quality FaceTime video, high-definition Apple TV content, and more via the built-in 5G cellular connection. Users will need to enable their iPad to use more data for the new abilities to work, however.

These include higher-quality FaceTime, high-definition content on Apple TV, Apple Music songs and videos, and iPadOS updates over cellular. This setting also allows third-party apps to use more cellular data for enhanced experiences. This is the default setting with some unlimited data plans, depending on your carrier. This setting uses more cellular data.

A Low Data mode will remain for those who want to ensure their iPads don't blow through their data allowance, too.

The new M1 iPad Pro has only been on sale for a few days but it is already cementing a position for itself as the best iPad Apple has ever made. Users can find the ins and outs of the new features in that new support document.

The new iPad Pro is already proving popular among those who have picked one up and you can grab yours while saving some money if you keep tabs on our collection of the best iPad Pro deals we could find.