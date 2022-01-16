Best hardshell cases for MacBook Pro iMore 2022

One of the best ways to protect your MacBook Pro, including the latest MacBook Pro with M1 Max or Pro chip or the MacBook Pro with M1 chip, is with a hardshell case. These cases offer scratch and drop protection, and they can often lend a touch of your style to your laptop. These are your best options to both protect and beautify the MacBook Pro, one of the best MacBooks you can buy.

Before checking out, make sure you choose the correct size and model of your MacBook Pro (13, 14, 15, or 16 inches). The late 2020 M1 13-inch MacBook Pro is the same size as the one released earlier in 2020, so those cases are interchangeable. However, the 2021 models are thicker than their predecessors, so cases must be model-specific.

So many great hardshell case choices

These are the best hardshell cases we've found for the MacBook Pro. Each is available in multiple styles -- some traditional, others a little bit more creative or unique. Regardless, each of these cases is tough and will protect your investment against bumps and scratches. Many come with extra goodies such as keyboard covers to provide even more protection. Another nice thing about using a hardshell case is that you can go ahead and put all of your fun stickers and decals on it, no need to worry about damaging your computer. You can just get a new case if you tire of the decals.

A hardshell case is the best and perhaps the simplest way to make sure your MacBook Pro makes it through the day in one piece. It doesn't get better for the pragmatic folks than IBENZER MacBook Pro Hard Plastic Case's myriad options.

Another great pick with lots of options is the MOSISO Case, which comes plenty of sizes and color choices. You can also look into other kinds of great MacBook Pro cases.

Be sure to double-check your MacBook Pro's model number before you purchase a case. Most listings will let you know the exact model that the case will fit. Check twice; order once!