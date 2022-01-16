Best hardshell cases for MacBook Pro iMore 2022
One of the best ways to protect your MacBook Pro, including the latest MacBook Pro with M1 Max or Pro chip or the MacBook Pro with M1 chip, is with a hardshell case. These cases offer scratch and drop protection, and they can often lend a touch of your style to your laptop. These are your best options to both protect and beautify the MacBook Pro, one of the best MacBooks you can buy.
Before checking out, make sure you choose the correct size and model of your MacBook Pro (13, 14, 15, or 16 inches). The late 2020 M1 13-inch MacBook Pro is the same size as the one released earlier in 2020, so those cases are interchangeable. However, the 2021 models are thicker than their predecessors, so cases must be model-specific.
- Top pick: IBENZER MacBook Pro 13 Inch Hard Plastic Case
- Heavy duty: MOSISO MacBook Pro Heavy Duty Plastic Hard Shell Case
- Fun designs: Ueswill Matte Hard Case for MacBook Pro - colors vary
- So. Many. Designs.: KECC Laptop Case
- Luxurious option: Andar - The Helm
- Even more colors: MOSISO Case
Top pick: IBENZER MacBook Pro 13 Inch Hard Plastic CaseStaff Favorite
If you're looking for a simple, basic snap-on case for your MacBook Pro, this is the one. The hard plastic case protects from scratches and bumps, but you can still see the Apple logo through the case. The keyboard cover is included. Choose from several colorful options.
Heavy duty: MOSISO MacBook Pro Heavy Duty Plastic Hard Shell Case
If you need your MacBook Pro to survive a bit more of the rough-and-tumble, then you'll want a rugged case like this one. The hard case with a TPU bumper features a shock-absorbing beveled ridges design. It comes in two colors. Choose either the 13-inch or 16-inch model up to the 2020 versions.
Fun designs: Ueswill Matte Hard Case for MacBook Pro - colors vary
Ueswill offers solid colors plus a bunch of fun designs, including floral and marble patterns, as well as various graphics of space, nature, and more. You'll love the smooth, soft-touch finish. This case comes in three sizes: the 2016-2019 13-inch model, the 2016-2019 15-inch model, and the 2019 16-inch model.
So. Many. Designs.: KECC Laptop Case
Let your personality shine through with KECC's hardshell MacBook Pro cases, which feature beautiful, bright, and colorful designs and patterns. Each has rubberized feet to hold your laptop in place while you type, and the bottom shell is vented so that it doesn't overheat. Choose from either the 13-inch, 15-inch, or 16-inch model, 2016-2020 models.
Luxurious option: Andar - The Helm
If you have little interest in covering your MacBook Pro with plastic, consider this high-end option. The Helm is smooth oil-waxed full-grain leather and lined with microfiber on the inside for inner protection. This snap-on case will elevate the look and feel of your laptop. It comes in four colors and all MacBook Pro sizes from 2016-2020.
Even more colors: MOSISO Case
This ultra-slim lightweight hard case adds minimal weight to your MacBook Pro. It's available in an assortment of colors and all three MacBook Pro sizes, 2016-2020. A matching keyboard cover is included.
So many great hardshell case choices
These are the best hardshell cases we've found for the MacBook Pro. Each is available in multiple styles -- some traditional, others a little bit more creative or unique. Regardless, each of these cases is tough and will protect your investment against bumps and scratches. Many come with extra goodies such as keyboard covers to provide even more protection. Another nice thing about using a hardshell case is that you can go ahead and put all of your fun stickers and decals on it, no need to worry about damaging your computer. You can just get a new case if you tire of the decals.
A hardshell case is the best and perhaps the simplest way to make sure your MacBook Pro makes it through the day in one piece. It doesn't get better for the pragmatic folks than IBENZER MacBook Pro Hard Plastic Case's myriad options.
Another great pick with lots of options is the MOSISO Case, which comes plenty of sizes and color choices. You can also look into other kinds of great MacBook Pro cases.
Be sure to double-check your MacBook Pro's model number before you purchase a case. Most listings will let you know the exact model that the case will fit. Check twice; order once!
