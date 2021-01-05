Those of a certain age will remember watching Tom Cruise working his futuristic computer in Minority Report and, if this concept is any indication, we could get something similar via the humble Mac.

Created by Dominik Hofacker and shared by Cult of Mac, this concept takes macOS and turns it into a virtual interface that floats above a desk. Users can reach out and touch interface elements to interact with them and because there are no physical displays, you can have more than one without the mess of cables! What's more, you can move elements away from the display altogether – like the Touch Bar, but useful.