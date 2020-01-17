We are extremely disappointed to share that Acclivity Software (the world-wide developers of AccountEdge) have informed us that AccountEdge will not be offered as a Catalina compliant product - now or in the future.

As you may be aware, Apple's decision to remove support for 32-bit applications, requiring that all software be upgraded to 64-bit with no backward compatibility, demanded that AccountEdge be similarly upgraded. In spite of Acclivity's multi-year 64-bit upgrade project, involving their full team of developers and analysts, it's a project that has not been possible to complete. In the end, AccountEdge's 30-year-old codebase proved too outdated to establish compatibility with Apple's newest operating system.

We recognise the inconvenience this may present to some AccountEdge customers who wish to take the optional upgrade to macOS Catalina, and for that we are truly sorry. Until very recently it has been our earnest intention to deliver you something compliant, new and awesome.

AccountEdge 2020 will be released in March, as normal, with feature updates and payroll tax compliance, and AccountEdge will continue to receive updates in the future.