Mario Golf heads to the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack on April 15

Tear up the fairway with friends in this fun throwback.
Nadine Dornieden

What you need to know

  • Nintendo offers two tiers to their Nintendo Switch Online service, a base service and the Expansion Pack.
  • The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack offers access to Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis titles.
  • The next Nintendo 64 game to arrive on the service is Mario Golf on April 15, 2022.

Nintendo 64 fans can get a lot out of the premium NSO subscription, the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. Subscribers get everything from the base subscription: online play, save data backups, and access to NES and SNES titles. In addition, Nintendo 64 games, Sega Genesis titles, and access to the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Happy Home Paradise DLC and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass DLC are available to those who pay extra for the Expansion Pack.

New Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games get added semi-regularly, including big titles published by Nintendo. The next Nintendo 64 game to grace the Expansion Pack is Mario Golf, according to an announcement made by Nintendo on an official Twitter account:

The first "Mario Golf" game was originally released on the Nintendo 64 in 1999, and is the second golf title to feature Mario, who first appeared in NES Open Tournament Golf. Fans can now play this game on their Nintendo Switch, complete with save states. The game is set to come to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack on April 15, 2022.

