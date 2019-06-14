We all love a good party game to play with our friends and family. Now we can enjoy a sports game based on the soon-to-be 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Nintendo and Sega have teamed up to bring us this crossover of Super Mario and Sonic the Hedgehog. This Nintendo Switch exclusive will feature mini-games, a co-op mode, and online play. Set to release in November, 2019, this promises to be a fun, family-friendly title.

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games: Tokyo 2020

With plenty of playable characters and a touch of nostalgia, this new competition-based game will have you running to the finishing line, sometimes literally, to get the gold. While we only got a glimpse, there's no denying that this will be an exciting addition to our Switch game collection.

Fun, right? If you want to know more about Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, read on to get all the details we could find! What characters are in Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games: Tokyo 2020?

All of the characters listed below are ones that we've seen from the trailer alone. As more information releases for the game, I'm sure this list will only grow longer!

Mario

Luigi

Peach

Daisy

Bowser

Toad

Yoshi

Waluigi

Wario

Silver

Shadow

Bowser Jr.

Shy Guys

Donkey Kong

Goombas

Charmy Bee

Sonic

Tails

Doctor Eggman

Amy Rose

Knuckles

Doctor Eggman's Machines

It's exciting to see characters like Waluigi and Goombas in competitive games. Often, fan favorites are left behind despite their popularity. Which character are you most excited about seeing? Which character do you hope gets added to this list? Tell us in the comment section below! What kind of games will be available in Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games: Tokyo 2020?

Check out the list of games you'll see in Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games: Tokyo 2020.

Track racing

Soccer

Surfing

Skateboarding

Taekwondo

Hurdle racing

Wall climbing

Boxing

Horse racing

Javelin throwing

Swimming

Football

Fencing

Canoe Sprint

Tennis

Artistic gymnastics

Equestrian (Horse riding/racing)

These were the games confirmed to be apart of Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games: Tokyo 2020, as they were a part of the trailer, but I'm sure we'll see more. There are plenty of other popular Summer Olympic sports we may see like archery, volleyball, weightlifting, and more. Stay tuned for more trailers and information!

