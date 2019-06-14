We all love a good party game to play with our friends and family. Now we can enjoy a sports game based on the soon-to-be 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Nintendo and Sega have teamed up to bring us this crossover of Super Mario and Sonic the Hedgehog. This Nintendo Switch exclusive will feature mini-games, a co-op mode, and online play. Set to release in November, 2019, this promises to be a fun, family-friendly title.
Get your game on
Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games: Tokyo 2020
Great for the whole family
This crossover of Super Mario and Sonic the Hedgehog features popular Summer Olympic sports and an extensive list of playable characters. Grab your loved ones and see who can win the gold medal!
With plenty of playable characters and a touch of nostalgia, this new competition-based game will have you running to the finishing line, sometimes literally, to get the gold. While we only got a glimpse, there's no denying that this will be an exciting addition to our Switch game collection.
Fun, right? If you want to know more about Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, read on to get all the details we could find!
What characters are in Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games: Tokyo 2020?
All of the characters listed below are ones that we've seen from the trailer alone. As more information releases for the game, I'm sure this list will only grow longer!
- Mario
- Luigi
- Peach
- Daisy
- Bowser
- Toad
- Yoshi
- Waluigi
- Wario
- Silver
- Shadow
- Bowser Jr.
- Shy Guys
- Donkey Kong
- Goombas
- Charmy Bee
- Sonic
- Tails
- Doctor Eggman
- Amy Rose
- Knuckles
- Doctor Eggman's Machines
It's exciting to see characters like Waluigi and Goombas in competitive games. Often, fan favorites are left behind despite their popularity. Which character are you most excited about seeing? Which character do you hope gets added to this list? Tell us in the comment section below!
What kind of games will be available in Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games: Tokyo 2020?
Check out the list of games you'll see in Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games: Tokyo 2020.
- Track racing
- Soccer
- Surfing
- Skateboarding
- Taekwondo
- Hurdle racing
- Wall climbing
- Boxing
- Horse racing
- Javelin throwing
- Swimming
- Football
- Fencing
- Canoe Sprint
- Tennis
- Artistic gymnastics
- Equestrian (Horse riding/racing)
These were the games confirmed to be apart of Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games: Tokyo 2020, as they were a part of the trailer, but I'm sure we'll see more. There are plenty of other popular Summer Olympic sports we may see like archery, volleyball, weightlifting, and more. Stay tuned for more trailers and information!
Get your game on
Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games: Tokyo 2020
Great for the whole family
This crossover of Super Mario and Sonic the Hedgehog features popular Summer Olympic sports and an extensive list of playable characters. Grab your loved ones and see who can win the gold medal!
Check out these awesome collectibles!
Super Mario and Sonic the Hedgehog have both been extremely popular in the gaming franchise for quite some time. If you've been a long-term fan it might be time to show some love by decorating your shelves with merchandise!
Mario and Sonic Coloring Book ($6 at Amazon)
If you're going to be introducing your kids to Sonic and Mario with this game you can get the hype started with this amazing coloring book! It's fit for children 4-8, but let's face it, even adults love to color.
Super Mario Action Figures ($21 at Amazon)
This pack comes with 32 Super Mario action figures for you to decorate your entertainment room with. They range in sizes and style, giving you plenty of options to pick what goes where.
6pcs Sonic The Hedgehog Action Figures ($14 at Amazon)
Put them on top of a cake or in front of the books on your shelves! Wherever these bad boys go, you can stylishly represent your love of Sonic the Hedgehog with these six action figures.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.