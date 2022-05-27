What you need to know
- Mario Strikers: Battle League is a soccer game featuring Mario and friends coming to the Nintendo Switch.
- This iteration of the Mario Strikers series focuses on each character's special abilities turning the tides of a match.
- The demo runs from June 3 to June 5, 2022.
Mario Strikers: Battle League is the latest iteration in the Mario Striker series, featuring beloved characters from the Mushroom Kingdom playing the sport that brings people together — soccer.
Nintendo announced in a tweet that a free demo for the upcoming game, called Mario Strikers: Battle League First Kick, is headed to the Nintendo Switch eShop. Players can download the demo now to play through the tutorial that showcases the game's new features. Online multiplayer matches will start on Friday June 3, and last through Sunday, June 5. Players will form two teams of up to four players, with a maximum of two people playing locally per console.
There are several time slots where players can engage in multiplayer play, which are as follows:
Friday, June 3
- 8:00 — 9:00 p.m. PT
Saturday, June 4
- 4:00 — 5:00 a.m. PT
- 12:00 — 1:00 p.m. PT
- 8:00 — 9:00 p.m. PT
Sunday, June 5
- 4:00 — 5:00 a.m. PT
- 12:00 — 1:00 p.m. PT
Mario Strikers: Battle League releases on the Nintendo Switch on June 10, 2022.
Gooooal!
Mario Strikers: Battle League
Strike true, right into the goal
Soccer and Mario fans can get together for some 5v5 fun in Mario Strikers: Battle League. While individual talent is important, use your smarts to strategize around each character's special abilities. Fill your meter to execute a thrilling Hyper Strike to turn the tides of the match!
