Mario Strikers: Battle League is the latest iteration in the Mario Striker series, featuring beloved characters from the Mushroom Kingdom playing the sport that brings people together — soccer.

Nintendo announced in a tweet that a free demo for the upcoming game, called Mario Strikers: Battle League First Kick, is headed to the Nintendo Switch eShop. Players can download the demo now to play through the tutorial that showcases the game's new features. Online multiplayer matches will start on Friday June 3, and last through Sunday, June 5. Players will form two teams of up to four players, with a maximum of two people playing locally per console.

There will be six time slots to play Quick Battle online multiplayer with friends or anyone from 6/3-6/5, so be sure to head to the link below and mark your calendar for the slots you plan to play in!https://t.co/NDkJ1NxQB7 pic.twitter.com/Ysco4KG7GJ — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 27, 2022

There are several time slots where players can engage in multiplayer play, which are as follows:

Friday, June 3

8:00 — 9:00 p.m. PT

Saturday, June 4

4:00 — 5:00 a.m. PT

12:00 — 1:00 p.m. PT

8:00 — 9:00 p.m. PT

Sunday, June 5

4:00 — 5:00 a.m. PT

12:00 — 1:00 p.m. PT

Mario Strikers: Battle League releases on the Nintendo Switch on June 10, 2022.