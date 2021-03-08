Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook, bashed against Apple in everything but name during a recent podcast interview.

As reported by The Information (via 9to5Mac), in an interview on the Information 411 podcast, Zuckerberg answered questions around AR and VR, and where he thinks Facebook will play a role in that space. He also, when asked about Facebook's aim to build its own experiences from the "ground up" rather than incorporating them into the App Store or Google Play Store, railed against the limitations of the App Store without using Apple by name.