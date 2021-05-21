The game has never been more stable.

Nintendo has released not one, but two day-one updates for Miitopia, according to the support page. The update fixes some bugs that may affect how Mii characters are saved and how Parental Controls work in the game.

Here are the full patch notes:

Ver. 1.0.2 (Released May 20, 2021)

General

Fixed an issue when selecting a Mii character for your party in which Mii characters from save data would disappear under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue in which Mii characters shared online would occasionally not be accessible to other players.

Ver. 1.0.1 (Released May 20, 2021)

General