The game has never been more stable.
What you need to know
- Miitopia for Nintendo Switch is a port of the 3DS JRPG that uses Miis to fill all roles in the game.
- Nintendo has released two day-one updates to the game on launch day.
- The game has been available since May 21, 2021.
Nintendo has released not one, but two day-one updates for Miitopia, according to the support page. The update fixes some bugs that may affect how Mii characters are saved and how Parental Controls work in the game.
Here are the full patch notes:
Ver. 1.0.2 (Released May 20, 2021)
General
- Fixed an issue when selecting a Mii character for your party in which Mii characters from save data would disappear under certain conditions.
- Fixed an issue in which Mii characters shared online would occasionally not be accessible to other players.
Ver. 1.0.1 (Released May 20, 2021)
General
- Fixed an issue in which the game would hard lock if Parental Controls were temporarily removed at a particular timing.
- Fixed an issue in which the player would lose their game progress if they opened the HOME Menu and closed the game under certain circumstances.
- If this issue already has already occurred for you, this update will allow you to resume your progress.
- Fixed several other issues to improve the gameplay experience.
An adventure with your friends
Miitopia
Save the world, one face at a time
If you want all the gameplay of a JRPG but without the tedious and confusing story, this is the game for you. Players can build their own cast of characters and embark on a journey to save the world, all while building bonds with their party members.
