Fans of amiibo and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will be pleased to hear that a release window was announced for Minecraft's Steve and Alex amiibos as well as ARMS' Min Min amiibo in the Mr. Sakurai Presents presentation today.

All three amiibo are set to release in spring of 2022, which is just around the corner. While no prices or pre-order links have been made publicly available, it's safe to assume that these amiibo will cost a similar amount to every other amiibo in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate series.

The announcement took place within Sakurai's final DLC character announcement, which revealed that Sora from the Kingdom Hearts series would make his debut in the critically acclaimed crossover fighting game. Sora will no doubt receive his own amiibo as well, though no release date has been announced for him as yet. We'll be sure to keep you updated whenever new information arises.

A double pack of the Steve and Alex amiibo have made their way to the Nintendo Japanese online store, selling for 3,300 Japanese Yen, or around $30 USD.