If you've been feeling a little bored with your world-building adventure in Minecraft but you don't want to ever stop digging and building and fighting in your blocky, pixelated world, you've got something big to look forward to in 2020. Majong has just unveiled the upcoming release of an entirely new title, set within the realm of Minecraft — Minecraft Dungeons.

Fight your way through an all-new action-adventure game, inspired by classic dungeon crawlers and set in the Minecraft universe! Coming to PC, consoles and Xbox Game Pass in spring 2020. Sign up to learn more! ↣ https://t.co/Yp6rAX7o44 ↢ pic.twitter.com/XitfPycQZN

If you're wondering what Minecraft Dungeon even is, it's a stand-alone action-adventure game designed with the classic dungeon crawler in mind. Players traverse all new lands, fight all new baddies, and solve all-new puzzles to unlock new items, weapons, spells, and more.

You can brave the dungeons alone, or team up with friends. Up to four players can battle together through action-packed, treasure-stuffed, wildly varied levels, all in an epic quest to save the villagers and take down the evil Arch-Illager!

It's an all-new action-adventure game inspired by classic dungeon crawlers, where you'll constantly discover new weapons and items that will help you defeat a ruthless swarm of new-and-nasty mobs. You'll fight or flee through canyons, swamps and – of course – mines!

As you wander through various dungeons, you'll fight mobs and loot their corpses. Of course, no good dungeon crawl is complete without a couple of nice, fat chest of treasures along the way.

You'll be able to personalize your character, including picking your favorite fighting style. Then, hit the ground running as a tank, ranged fighter, healer, or fighter.

You won't be fighting alone in Minecraft Dungeons (unless you want to, of course). It'll support four-player multi-player local and online gaming. Between you and your buddies, you'll be sure to make it to the mob boss in no time. As long as one of your party members is still alive, they can resurrect everyone and continue the game.

Minecraft Dungeons is coming to a variety of platforms, including Windows, Xbox One, Playstation 4, and Nintendo Switch. It's not going to be ready until sometime in 2020, but you can sign up for updates at Mojong's Minecraft Dungeons portal.