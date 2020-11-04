Apple will launch a new iPad Pro with a mini-LED display as soon as the first quarter of next year if a new report by ETNews turns out to be on the money. The Korean tech outlet claims that LG Display has plans to begin mass production of the new screens by the end of this year.

Rumors of a mini-LED iPad have been and gone all year and DigiTimes has made similar noises about a potential early-2021 launch before. Now, it seems, plans are afoot to get everything ready for the big launch.

LG Display is preparing to supply its Mini LED backlight LCDs to Apple. Its new display uses a small LED as the backlight and has improved performance in brightness and contrast ratio. Because it is reported that Apple will look to actively use Mini Led LCDs starting with iPads early next year and other products such as MacBook and iMac, there are expected to be changes in the global LCD market and to LCD technology.

That's also an important point to consider. Apple is thought to be moving more products to mini-LED sooner or later.

The use of mini-LED will bring many of the same advantages of OLED, including improved contrast, power efficiency, and brightness capabilities. The new screens will also likely be thinner and lighter than the standard LCD-based screens that are in use today.