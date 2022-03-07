Take an iPad, add much better cameras, faster processors, ridiculous refresh rates, wide-gamut color, four speakers, a smart connector for keyboards, and the Apple Pencil and you have iPad Pro — the computer for the rest of us.

Current models include the fifth-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro and the third-generation 11-inch iPad Pro. Apple previously offered 9.7- and 10.5-inch iPad Pro models as well. For creative and mobile professionals, the iPad Pro might just be the dream machine.

Of course, before you can enjoy using your new iPad Pro you first need to decide which iPad Pro you should get. Fortunately, for the 2021 iPad Pro, the two differently-sized models are essentially the same in all but display size.

Both run the super-powerful M1 chip that first debuted in Apple's Mac lineup and offer up to 10 hours of battery life. Whichever size you get, you'll enjoy Apple Pencil support, a compatible Magic Keyboard, USB-C connectivity, 12MP Wide and 10MP Ultra Wide cameras plus LiDAR, as well as a 12MP front-facing camera with support for Center Stage.

The storage configuration are the same across the board with 128GB at the base model all the way up to 2TB at the high end. If you don't know what iPad storage to get, we can help there too.

One key difference to note between iPad Pro models is the display technology used in each size. You'll get a gorgeous display with P3 wide color, ProMotion, and True Tone regardless of size, but the smaller 11-inch model offers a Liquid Retina display whereas the 12.9-inch variant has the more fancy Liquid Retina XDR display.

That XDR affix refers to the underlying technology mini-LED which allows for blacker blacks and up to 1,600 nits peak brightness for HDR content. If you want the absolute best display in an iPad, go for the 12.9-inch model.

Using your iPad Pro