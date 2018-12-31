Kicking off a new year is always a great time to reflect on the previous year. While on the blogs we tend to look at the best devices, the greatest apps, and things of that nature, there is another section of our sites that deserves attention and appreciation as well -- the forums and the volunteers and members that make our communities so amazing.

We take great pride in our community and know that without the people who invest their time voluntarily helping out, answering questions, welcoming newcomers, and generally keeping our sites clear of spammers and junk posts, we wouldn't be the site we are today. With that in mind, we'd like to take the time to show some love and highlight folks who go above and beyond daily to make sure our communities remain awesome for everyone!

We opened up the table for suggestions from our volunteer team for outstanding community members, and the nominations poured in! So without further ado, here are some volunteers and community members that have stood out over the last year!

CrackBerry

Best New Member - Crusader03

Biggest BlackBerry Fan - bb10adopter111

Most helpful member - Conite

CrackBerry volunteer team MVP - ECM

Top Poster in the CrackBerry forums - Conite

Android Central

Best New Member - Kodak2

Biggest Android Fan - Mustang7757

Most helpful member - B. Diddy

Android Central volunteer team MVP - Javier P

Top Poster in the Android Central forums - B. Diddy

Windows Central

Best New Member - DavidBS1989

Biggest Windows Fan - Fatclue_98

Most helpful member - Ryujingt3

Windows Central volunteer team MVP - Worldspy99

Top Poster in the Windows Central forums - MSFTisMIA

iMore

Best New Member - Jude526

Biggest Apple Fan - Ledstepplin

Most helpful member - Just_Me_D

iMore volunteer team MVP - Rob Phillips

Top Poster in the iMore forums - Just_Me_D

Special recognition from the community

- BreakingKayfabe for being an iMore faithful and a dependable voice when it comes to participating in threads whether a simple Ask a Question Thread or one than can get quite heated. He's been a member for 10 years and he deserves some recognition, in my opinion.

- Almeuit, Pkcable, Golfdriver97, BigBadWulf, Guytronic, Jason Cockerham, Spencerdl, and Howarmat all received commendations for going above and beyond to do their part for our communities.

In Memoriam

2018 also brought a huge loss to our community with the unexpected passing of longtime CrackBerry member (and arguably BlackBerry's biggest fan) Mark Davidson, known around here as Carjackd. Not only was Mark a respected volunteer, he was also a good friend to many, and his memory will live on for a long time to come. You can read more about Carjackd HERE and if you'd like to contribute to his family's fund, that can be found HERE.

Thank YOU!

Of course, every one of our members and volunteers is important to us, and we wish we could put all of your names in a post, but that would be a pretty long post. From all of us at Mobile Nations, to all the volunteers and community members listed above or not, we want to say THANK YOU. We couldn't do what we do here without you, and we're grateful every day that you choose to spend your time here with us. So here's to 2018, and to 2019 and beyond!