What you need to know
- Monster Hunter Rise revolutionized the series by introducing Wirebugs, allowing for players to use Silkbind moves to mount and attack monsters.
- The upcoming paid DLC for the game, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, will feature brand-new Silkbind moves and attacks for hunters to master.
- There will be new Silkbind moves for each of the 14 weapons featured in the game.
Monster Hunter Rise continues to receive acclaim from fans for its streamlined gameplay and new features like the Wirebug, which can only be found in this iteration of the franchise. Wirebugs weave and emit threads that can be used to mount monsters in the game, and can also be used to execute special devastating moves called Silkbind moves. These moves are unique to each weapon and can use Wirebug power to unleash devastating attacks on your hunting target.
The new paid DLC for the game, titled Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, features all-new Silkbind moves for the player to learn. In Sunbreak, players can assign multiple moves to Swap Scrolls, allowing them to utilize different kinds of Silkbind moves on a hunt. Capcom recently featured a series of videos on the official Monster Hunter Twitter account that demonstrates how these new Silkbind moves work in battle.
You can see the moves assigned to their corresponding weapons below. If you have a main and wish to skip ahead to it, the weapons are listed in alphabetical order:
Bow
Charge Blade
Dual Blades
Great Sword
Gunlance
Hammer
Heavy Bowgun
Hunting Horn
Insect Glaive
Lance
Light Bowgun
Long Sword
Switch Axe
Sword and Shield
There is definitely an incentive to bring Swap Scrolls with you on hunts, and learning how to diversify your move set with the various Silkbind moves. These new attacks won't be available to players of the base game, but the DLC seems to offer enough content to justify its $40 price tag. Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak releases on the Nintendo Switch on June 30, 2022.
