Monster Hunter Rise continues to receive acclaim from fans for its streamlined gameplay and new features like the Wirebug, which can only be found in this iteration of the franchise. Wirebugs weave and emit threads that can be used to mount monsters in the game, and can also be used to execute special devastating moves called Silkbind moves. These moves are unique to each weapon and can use Wirebug power to unleash devastating attacks on your hunting target.

The new paid DLC for the game, titled Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, features all-new Silkbind moves for the player to learn. In Sunbreak, players can assign multiple moves to Swap Scrolls, allowing them to utilize different kinds of Silkbind moves on a hunt. Capcom recently featured a series of videos on the official Monster Hunter Twitter account that demonstrates how these new Silkbind moves work in battle.

You can see the moves assigned to their corresponding weapons below. If you have a main and wish to skip ahead to it, the weapons are listed in alphabetical order:

Bow

Level up your archery game with versatile new Silkbind abilities for the Bow in #Sunbreak! pic.twitter.com/WldyRbDQig — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) May 20, 2022

Charge Blade

Discharge powerful attacks at a moments' notice with new Charge Blade Silkbind moves in #Sunbreak! pic.twitter.com/YmgRBVbH9O — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) May 20, 2022

Dual Blades

Double your damage output and stylish flair with new Dual Blades Silkbind moves in #Sunbreak! pic.twitter.com/YYB8C5sPv6 — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) May 30, 2022

Great Sword

Become an unrelenting force with new Great Sword silkbind combos in #Sunbreak! pic.twitter.com/0RmR9uKRrA — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) May 18, 2022

Gunlance

Unleash a barrage of blazing new Gunlance Silkbind attacks in #Sunbreak! pic.twitter.com/l7MjOe49o5 — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) May 20, 2022

Hammer

Bring the bonk with devastating new Hammer moves in #Sunbreak! pic.twitter.com/CJNGQL6Z5n — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) May 18, 2022

Heavy Bowgun

Hunker down and deliver heavy fire onto your targets with new empowering silkbind abilities for the Heavy Bowgun in #Sunbreak! pic.twitter.com/BaaRwZul5L — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) May 16, 2022

Hunting Horn

DOOT DOOT!



The beatdown just don't stop with groovy new Hunting Horn moves in #Sunbreak! pic.twitter.com/xeYvEYfpCz — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) May 18, 2022

Insect Glaive

Become one with your Kinsect and rule the skies together with synergetic new combos in #Sunbreak! pic.twitter.com/qmmiiZnRtC — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) May 18, 2022

Lance

Take your Lance skills to new heights in #Sunbreak! pic.twitter.com/cEwZf3ZXJu — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) May 23, 2022

Light Bowgun

Face your challenges head on with new high risk / high reward playstyles of the Light Bowgun in #Sunbreak! pic.twitter.com/rfqW48H5Cj — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) May 30, 2022

Long Sword

Focus your spirit and punish your foes with new Long Sword techniques in #Sunbreak! pic.twitter.com/VUmiMICAiE — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) May 23, 2022

Switch Axe

Switch up your style with new Switch Axe moves in #Sunbreak, including a powerful new counter-attack! pic.twitter.com/bdulVP7hKF — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) May 16, 2022

Sword and Shield

The versatile toolkit of the Sword & Shield gets expanded with more silkbind moves and combos in #Sunbreak! pic.twitter.com/R40riVvrB7 — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) May 16, 2022

There is definitely an incentive to bring Swap Scrolls with you on hunts, and learning how to diversify your move set with the various Silkbind moves. These new attacks won't be available to players of the base game, but the DLC seems to offer enough content to justify its $40 price tag. Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak releases on the Nintendo Switch on June 30, 2022.