Mophie on Wednesday announced a new lineup of battery cases for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone Pro Max. They will be available in a variety of different colors starting in October.

With full Lightning port access, an on/off button, and Qi-enabled wireless charging input, Mophie's updated Juice Pack Access is a must-have for iPhone 11 owners. Apple doesn't yet offer battery cases for its new iPhones, so Mophie's newest devices are your best bet.

"Balancing extra battery life with a slim and lightweight, yet protective design, the juice pack access delivers a wireless charge and frees the Lightning port so users can listen to music or take calls at the same time," said Charlie Quong, Vice President, product, power group at ZAGG Brands.

Mophie highlights some of the best features of the juice pack access: