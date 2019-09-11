What you need to know
- Mophie has introduced a new Juice Pack Access line of battery cases for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max.
- The new battery cases also add protection to Apple's newest iPhone lineup.
- The Juice Pack Access for Apple's new iPhones will be available in October for $100.
Mophie on Wednesday announced a new lineup of battery cases for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone Pro Max. They will be available in a variety of different colors starting in October.
With full Lightning port access, an on/off button, and Qi-enabled wireless charging input, Mophie's updated Juice Pack Access is a must-have for iPhone 11 owners. Apple doesn't yet offer battery cases for its new iPhones, so Mophie's newest devices are your best bet.
"Balancing extra battery life with a slim and lightweight, yet protective design, the juice pack access delivers a wireless charge and frees the Lightning port so users can listen to music or take calls at the same time," said Charlie Quong, Vice President, product, power group at ZAGG Brands.
Mophie highlights some of the best features of the juice pack access:
- Full access to the Lightning port enables EarPods usage or wired iPhone charging.
- Built-in USB-C input port for wired juice pack access and iPhone charging.
- Qi-enabled wireless charging input works with all Mophie wireless accessories and wireless charging pads commonly found in airports, cafes, cars and furniture.
- Priority+ charging that passes wireless and wired power to the iPhone first before recharging the juice pack access.
- Internal rubberized support pads and raised corners to help withstand tough falls and screen damage.
- On/off button and LED status indicator.
Apple is already promising big battery life from its new iPhone lineup, thanks to improvements made in the new A13 Bionic chip. But a little extra battery couldn't hurt, which is what makes Mophie's Juice Pack Access line so good.
The Mophie Juice Pack Access for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max will be available beginning in October for $100.
