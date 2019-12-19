More AR headset patents have appeared as if wild pokémon and they suggest that the wearable could have not only hidden cameras, but also earphones that can be removed if needed.

Spotted by Apple Insider, you can read more about the camera patent and the audio patent online.

Starting with the cameras, "Electronic Devices having Electrically Adjustable Optical Layers" appears to suggest that hiding of sensors and cameras may be required. But some may still need openings in the casing in order to function. And Apple has a plan for a cover that could appear and disappear when needed.