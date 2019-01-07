Day one of CES 2019 has brought with it a plethora of new product announcements, including some new beauties from Moshi. The brand just unveiled its new SnapTo Magnetic Car Mounts. Consumers can choose from a SnapTo Car Mount for $30, or the luxe SnapTo Car Mount with Wireless Charging for $60. Both of those products will be available in mid-April. While a simple phone mount is always nice, there aren't a lot of options out there that'll charge your device wirelessly, making the latter option a standout.

The SnapTo series focuses on products that are seamless, streamlined, and beyond easy to use. Designed to work in conjunction with Moshi's Altra, iGlaze, and Vesta product lines, each SnapTo mount lets you simply place your smartphone down. That's it. That's all you need to do. The strong magnets hold your device in place, without it slipping or sliding around, and there are no metal discs to place between your phone and its case. Your iPhone's gorgeous glass back will stay protected, and the entire system's minimalist and sophisticated footprint won't make a negative impact on your daily routine.

Aside from the upcoming phone mounts, there's also a SnapTo Magnetic Wall Mount that's available now for $18.95. Place it anywhere you'd like your phone to go. Pop it in the kitchen for an easy way to watch recipe videos. Hang it in your beauty room to livestream your makeup application. Adhere it next to your work desk for at-a-glance updates without distractions. The possibilities are basically endless.

