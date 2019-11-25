If your car needs a phone holder that can also wirelessly charge it while you drive, the iOttie Easy One Touch Wireless Qi fast charge car mount kit is down to $34.99 on Amazon. You'll also find this deal price matched at Best Buy. This is $15 off its regular price and the lowest price we've seen since March.

Don't care much about wireless charging? Don't have a phone that can take advantage of it? No worries. Save yourself some money and get iOttie's Easy One Touch 4 on sale for $19.99. This is a regular phone mount with iOttie's one-touch controls for securing or releasing your phone. Plus, it's $5 off what it normally sells for.

Hands Free charging iOttie Easy One Touch Wireless Qi fast charge car mount kit Uses one hand to open and close the mechanism holding your phone. Has a telescopic arm that extends and pivots to find a good viewing angle. Holds all phones up to 3.5 inches wide. Charges any Qi-enabled device wirelessly. $34.99 $50.00 $15 off See at Amazon

The Easy One Touch Wireless works with all phones between 2.3 and 3.5 inches. That includes most modern phones, including devices like the iPhone 11 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S10. You don't have to remove your case, either, as long as it's within those dimensions with the case attached. The wireless charging should still work.

The mount uses a suction cup and dashboard disc to attach itself very securely to your dashboard or windshield. The combo of the two devices helps ensure a good fit. And the positioning doesn't have to be perfect because the mount also has a telescopic arm. The arm extends 4.9 to 8.3 inches on a 225 arc so you can find the best viewing angle wherever you place it.

The iOttie patented mechanism for securing your phone lets you easily lock or release your device in place with one simple touch. Whether you're in a hurry or just want to make an adjustment on the fly without losing focus on the road, iOttie makes using this device as simple as possible.

If you have a Qi-enabled device, you'll be able to wirelessly charge your phone while it's mounted. This includes a Fast Charge for Android devices and a standard charge for iPhone and other Qi-enabled devices. It's a great mount for long road trips or long traffic jams. Keep your phone topped off while still being able to access all the functions you want.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.