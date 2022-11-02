Apple drops trailer for new sci-fi anthology series

Apple is bringing a new sci-fi series to its streaming service and has the trailer to prove it.

Today, Apple TV Plus released the official trailer for Circuit Breakers. The new sci-fi anthology series, which will premiere on Friday, November 11, was created by Melody Fox. Matt Hastings, who also serves as executive producer, is directing the first three episodes of the series.

You can check out the official trailer for the new series on YouTube below:

In the future, technology will be able to make the lives of every kid easier. See what happens when childhood curiosity leads to chaos in Circuit Breakers, premiering November 11 on Apple TV+.

What will Circuit Breakers be about?

Circuit Breakers is being pitched by Apple as a "half-hour anthology series about middle-schoolers in the near future that uses science fiction as a backdrop to tell universal stories about growing up. Each installment of “Circuit Breakers” features a sci-fi twist on kid relatable stories, with the intent of kids and families asking themselves how they would act in each unique situation."

The series, which will tell individual stories over the course of seven episodes, will star Callan Farris, Nathaniel Buescher, Veda Cienfuegos, Cole Keriazakos, Maz Jobrani, Cale Ferrin, Quincy Kirkwood, Arielle Halili, Gavin MacIver-Wright, Khiyla Aynne, and Maya McNair.

It is executive produced by Hastings, Andrew Orenstein, Cottonwood Media’s Sarah Haasz, David Michel and Cécile Lauritano, Aircraft Pictures’ Anthony Leo and Andrew Rosen, and Todd Berger. Fox and Gillian Horvath serve as co-executive producers.

Circuit Breakers will premiere on Apple TV Plus on Friday, November 11.