Ted Lasso Season 4 inches closer with cast negotiations underway

If you've been missing the AFC Richmond Greyhounds since Season 3 of Ted Lasso wrapped up last year, then you may be in line for some positive news.

While we've had previous hints that Season 4 could be on the cards for the ragtag group of Premier League players and staff, the Apple TV Plus show could be set for a return following a more concrete report from Deadline.

The outlet reports that cast negotiations are underway for a return to Nelson Road, and that Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Walton), Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent) and Jeremy Swift (Leslie Higgins) are already signed on.

The big question

Collider previously discussed the potential for a fourth season of Ted Lasso with co-creator Bill Lawrence, and he suggested it would be down to Jason Sudeikis, who stars as Ted himself.

Spin-offs have been hinted at, too, continuing the story without Sudeikis, but Deadline suggests he is "on board for a new instalment as the studio would not have proceeded without his consent."

The show was a huge success in the early days of Apple TV Plus, earning 13 Emmy Awards across its three-season run, as well as individual awards for Sudeikis, Goldstein, and Waddingham.

More from iMore