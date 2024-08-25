Ted Lasso Season 4 inches closer with cast negotiations underway
Believe.
If you've been missing the AFC Richmond Greyhounds since Season 3 of Ted Lasso wrapped up last year, then you may be in line for some positive news.
While we've had previous hints that Season 4 could be on the cards for the ragtag group of Premier League players and staff, the Apple TV Plus show could be set for a return following a more concrete report from Deadline.
The outlet reports that cast negotiations are underway for a return to Nelson Road, and that Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Walton), Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent) and Jeremy Swift (Leslie Higgins) are already signed on.
The big question
Collider previously discussed the potential for a fourth season of Ted Lasso with co-creator Bill Lawrence, and he suggested it would be down to Jason Sudeikis, who stars as Ted himself.
Spin-offs have been hinted at, too, continuing the story without Sudeikis, but Deadline suggests he is "on board for a new instalment as the studio would not have proceeded without his consent."
The show was a huge success in the early days of Apple TV Plus, earning 13 Emmy Awards across its three-season run, as well as individual awards for Sudeikis, Goldstein, and Waddingham.
More from iMore
- Apple gives us a first look at Slow Horses Season 4 with an official trailer for the spy thriller's return
- English Premier League to adopt iPhone offside technology — rage at Apple instead of incompetent referees this season
- Apple TV Plus has nailed movies for adults — but it's just peanuts for kids (almost literally)
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
Lloyd Coombes is a freelance writer with a specialism in Apple tech. From his first, hand-me-down iMac, he’s been working with Apple products for over a decade, and while he loves his iPhone and Mac, the iPad will always have his heart for reasons he still can’t quite fathom. Since moving from blogging to writing professionally, Lloyd’s work can be found at TechRadar, Macworld, TechAdvisor and plenty more. He’s also the Editor in Chief at GGRecon.com, and on the rare occasion he’s not writing you’ll find him spending time with his son, or working hard at the gym (while wearing an Apple Watch, naturally). You can find him on Twitter @lloydcoombes.