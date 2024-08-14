English Premier League to adopt iPhone offside technology — rage at Apple instead of incompetent referees this season
The FPL's new semi-automated offside technology will be powered by iPhone.
Are you fed up with poor VAR offside decisions in the English Premier League taking forever? Well, it looks like the world's most popular soccer division will introduce a fleet of the best iPhones to take charge of offside calls.
According to WIRED, the League is set to introduce a "new semiautomated offside tech later in the 2024–25 season," using a new "smartphone-based system known internally as 'Dragon.'"
The system is made by Genius Sports and its subsidiary Second Spectrum who provide lots of tracking data in the NBA. 'Dragon' will use "dozens of iPhones" capturing "high-frame-rate video from multiple angles." This will completely replace the current Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology which is often slow and sometimes even incorrect.
WIRED claims this is just the beginning and could introduce "new motion-capture and artificial-intelligence models across many other sports."
28 iPhones on the pitch
Genius Sports claims 'Dragon' will use at least 28 iPhone cameras in every Premier League stadium, with some stadiums getting more iPhones depending on the size. The exact model of iPhones expected to be used is unclear but they will be iPhone 14 and newer, so expect to see some iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro cameras on the sidelines this season.
WIRED's exclusive report states, "Once the iPhones are positioned around the pitch, together they capture a constant stream of video from multiple angles. Camera mounts can be moved to change coverage zones in certain facilities, per Genius, but will typically be stationary during actual play to ensure proper coverage and avoid recalibration needs on the fly. This wealth of visuals apparently gives Dragon the ability to track between 7,000 and 10,000 points on each player at all times."
'Dragon' captures video at 200 frames per second (fps)with the initial Premier League system capped at 100 fps. That's an insane amount of data points that will hopefully drastically improve offside calls in the Premier League that kicks off its new season on Friday evening with Manchester United vs Fulham at Old Trafford.
