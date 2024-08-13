Apple gives us a first look at Slow Horses Season 4 with an official trailer for the spy thriller's return

Apple's first three seasons of Slow Horses are some of the highest-rated programs on Rotten Tomatoes, with one even scoring a coveted 100% score. The show has won two BAFTAs from nine nominations. The spy thriller is coming back for a fourth season later this year.

Apple has confirmed that Slow Horses season 4 will premier on Apple TV Plus on September 4. The BAFTA-winning drama, which stars Gary Oldman and Jack Lowden alongside Kristen Scott Thomas, and more will drop its first two episodes on the premiere date, with weekly releases thereafter through October 2. That means we can expect another six-episode season, in line with the previous three.

While Apple previously shared a first look at Slow Horses season 4, we've now had a much better look at what to expect. There's finally an official trailer for the new season, which you can watch here:

Slow Horses â€” Season 4 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

What will happen in Slow Horses season 4?

Apple's official synopsis for the new season of Slow Horses doesn't give much away. It reads: "Threat levels are critical, no time for a shower. This quick-witted spy drama follows a dysfunctional team of MI5 agents—and their obnoxious boss, the notorious Jackson Lamb—as they navigate the espionage world’s smoke and mirrors to defend England from sinister forces." Apple previously said season four "opens with a bombing that detonates personal secrets, rocking Slough House's already unstable foundations."

But the trailer gives is a better look. In the trailer, Gary Oldman reprises his role as Jackson Lamb, the leader of the MI5 agents known as 'The Rejects.' MI5 Deputy Director Diana Taverner (Kristin Scott Thomas) once again ropes him in to tackle a case, this time involving a potential terrorist attack on a shopping mall. Meanwhile, the rest of the team grapples with personal dramas, family troubles, and street riots. And if that wasn't enough, the season's new addition, Frank Harkness (Hugo Weaving), is hot on The Rejects' trail.

For anyone that hasn't seen the show before, Slow Horses is an espionage drama that tells the story of misfit British Intelligence agents dumped in an exile office by the name of Slough House. The team is headed up by Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman), a weathered and scruffy veteran with a penchant for flatulence and deprecating his team of castoffs.

You'll need an Apple TV Plus subscription to watch Slow Horses. Apple TV Plus is available on all of Apple's best iPhones, iPads, Macs, and the best TVs for Apple TV, as well as the web.

