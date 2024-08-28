Ted Lasso season 4 might have less Ted, more team when it returns on Apple TV+

In case you hadn't heard, Ted Lasso looks to be coming back for season four. But if you've been missing the AFC Richmond Greyhounds, there could be a major change in the upcoming season: less Ted.

According to Matt Belloni on The Town podcast, the much-anticipated return of the beloved Apple TV+ series is indeed happening, but with a twist. Jason Sudeikis, who played titular character Ted, might not be as front and centre as in the previous seasons. In fact, Belloni hints that the upcoming season could feature a lot less Ted and a lot more of the supporting characters we’ve grown to love.

Sudeikis, who also serves as the show’s co-creator, apparently always envisioned the show with a three-season arc. With that arc now neatly wrapped up in a bundle of life lessons and emotional growth, it seems he’s a bit hesitant to dive back into the character full-time. If Belloni’s sources are to be believed, Sudeikis has given a “reluctant green light” to the new season, which means Ted will still be around, just not as much.

So, what does this mean for the show? Well, it’s likely that the focus will shift to the ensemble cast – the rest of the AFC Richmond team. Belloni even suggests that the writers' room is slowly gathering steam, with options being picked up for other stars. Some other cast members are negotiating to return, such as Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Walton), Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent) and Jeremy Swift (Leslie Higgins), but with another major exception. Phil Dunster might be dealing with scheduling conflicts, so his presence is still up in the air.

Is Ted Lasso coming back for season 4?

While we've had previous hints that Season 4 could be on the cards for the ragtag group of Premier League players and staff, the Apple TV Plus show could be set for a return following a more concrete report from Deadline. And Matt Belloni has this insider info from sources close to the show. While it would appear things aren't quite concrete yet, it looks like the new season is going full steam ahead.

Spin-offs have been hinted at, too, continuing the story without Sudeikis, but Deadline suggests he is "on board for a new instalment as the studio would not have proceeded without his consent." Quite what Ted Lasso will look like with less of its titular character remains to be seen.

